KRU release squad set to take part in historic Currie Cup clash

Kenya 15s head coach Paul Odera has named a 23-man squad for the Simbas fixture against South African side Leopards on Saturday, June 4 at the RFUEA ground in Nairobi.
This will be the first time Kenya hosts a Currie Cup fixture in home soil. The Currie Cup tournament is South Africa's premier domestic rugby union competition. The competition accommodates all the SA rugby unions in some of the Premier competitions and the top sides of the previous year(s) in others.
Loose forward Dan Sikuta will continue as captain on Saturday if he recovers from injury on time. Lock Thomas Okeyo, hooker Coleman Were and forward Elkeans Musonye are also some of the players on the injury list.
World Cup Qualifiers
Odera on Wednesday, June 1 revealed in a press conference that the technical team is using the Currie Cup as preparation for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers set for July in France.
"We have so many good players to choose from and it's a good headache to have as a coach. The players have two more weeks to prove themselves before we name the final squad for the qualifiers,” said Odera.
In the six matches they have played so far, the team has only managed to win one match against Border Bulldogs 35-12. They have lost 51-14 to Valke, 66-33 to Griffons, 45-33 to Boland Cavaliers, 22-21 to Zimbabwe and 24-7 to Eagles.
Full squad below:
15. Darwin Mukidza,14. Derrick Ashiundu, 13. Vincent Onyala, 12. John Okoth, 11. Beldad Ogeta, 10. Dominic Coulson, 9. Samuel Asati, 1. Edward Mwaura, 2. Teddy Akala, 3. Ephraim Oduor, 4. Emmanuel Silungi, 5. Davis Chenge,6. George Nyambua, 7. Daniel Sikuta ©, 8. Bethuel Anami REPLACEMENTS 16. Eugene Sifuna, 17. Andrew Siminyu, 18. Joseph Odero, 19, Thomas Okeyo, 20. Martin Owillah,21. Brian Tanga, 22. Bryceson Adaka, 23. Andrew Matoka
