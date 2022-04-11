Kenya grouped with USA, England & Fiji in Vancouver 7s

The pool draw took place shortly after Fiji were crowned champions at the Singapore Sevens on Sunday. Shujaa were poor at Singapore after finishing eleventh following a 19-10 ninth-place play-off semi-final to Spain.

The loss meant Kenya only collected five points at the tournament as they fell to 10th in the World Rugby Sevens rankings.

Kenya dropped to the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals after a poor show during the group stages played on Saturday. Innocent Simiyu’s charges lost two matches and won one as they finished third in Group A.

Pulse Live Kenya

USA handed Shujaa their first defeat after edging Kenya 12-10 before defending champions South Africa blew the boys away 26-5.

Kenya salvaged some pride when they overcame Canada 24-7 in their last group match but that did not stop them from dropping to the Challenge Trophy. On Saturday, they defeated Japan 12-10 in a ninth-place quarter-final before losing to Spain in the semis.

The Vancouver Sevens will be the sixth of nine rounds in this season’s World Rugby Sevens calendar.