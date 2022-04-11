Kenya grouped with USA, England & Fiji in Vancouver 7s

Cyprian Kimutai
Kenya is currently 10th at World Rugby Sevens rankings

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - APRIL 09: Tony Omondi #7 (R) of Kenya celebrates with Alvin Marube #10 after scoring a try against Canada in their pool match during the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens at the National Stadium on April 09, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - APRIL 09: Tony Omondi #7 (R) of Kenya celebrates with Alvin Marube #10 after scoring a try against Canada in their pool match during the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens at the National Stadium on April 09, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Kenyans won’t be happy with the outcome of the draw for next weekend’s Vancouver Sevens from April 16-17 2022 in Canada.

The pool draw took place shortly after Fiji were crowned champions at the Singapore Sevens on Sunday. Shujaa were poor at Singapore after finishing eleventh following a 19-10 ninth-place play-off semi-final to Spain.

The loss meant Kenya only collected five points at the tournament as they fell to 10th in the World Rugby Sevens rankings.

Kenya dropped to the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals after a poor show during the group stages played on Saturday. Innocent Simiyu’s charges lost two matches and won one as they finished third in Group A.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - APRIL 09: Richel Wangila #6 of Kenya is tackled by Thomas Isherwood #6 of Canada in their pool match during the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens at the National Stadium on April 09, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - APRIL 09: Richel Wangila #6 of Kenya is tackled by Thomas Isherwood #6 of Canada in their pool match during the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens at the National Stadium on April 09, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

USA handed Shujaa their first defeat after edging Kenya 12-10 before defending champions South Africa blew the boys away 26-5.

Kenya salvaged some pride when they overcame Canada 24-7 in their last group match but that did not stop them from dropping to the Challenge Trophy. On Saturday, they defeated Japan 12-10 in a ninth-place quarter-final before losing to Spain in the semis.

The Vancouver Sevens will be the sixth of nine rounds in this season’s World Rugby Sevens calendar.

After five rounds South Africa lead the way on 98 points having won four of the previous tournaments, with Australia and Argentina are tied on 83 with Fiji seventh (46 points) and New Zealand 16th (19 points).

Cyprian Kimutai

