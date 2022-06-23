Kenya Airways joins WRC Safari Rally as official travel partner for M-Sport Ford team

The National Carrier announced the new partnership on Thursday, stating that they are excited to be part of the most demanding rally of the season, the Safari Rally.

The rally, which will be taking place from the 23rd to the 26th of June 2022, is the sixth round of the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship.

Kenya Airways will be the logistics partner, providing transportation for team members and all five Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 cars that will compete in the WRC Safari Rally in line with the airline’s long-term agenda of supporting sports tourism.

“It gives us great honour to be M-Sport Ford’s trusted logistical partner. Over the years, we have invested in upskilling our talent and diversifying our cargo portfolio to meet market demands that exemplify our competency, credibility and capacity as Africa’s partner for socio-economic growth.

"Last year’s Safari Rally ended a 19-year wait for the WRC’s return to one of its magical locations. Kenya Airways is committed to scaling this nostalgic experience for everyone across the globe this year,” Allan Kilavuka, Chief Executive Officer at Kenya Airways said.

Gus Greensmith’s Puma Hybrid Rally1 car and the crew’s overalls will feature prominent Kenya Airways branding to celebrate the partnership. In addition, the livery of all M-Sport Ford World Rally Team cars will incorporate an element of Kenya Airways branding.

Richard Millener, who is the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, Team Principal, said that they are pleased to be associated with the National carrier as their logistics partner.

“I had to miss Kenya last year, so I am looking forward to travelling there this year. It is a point of pride for the team to travel with Kenya’s flagship airline. Our partnership with Kenya Airways is a great opportunity for M-Sport to be associated with a national flag carrier that can support our logistical needs for such a demanding event.

“We know from last year that the fans in Kenya are very passionate and excited about WRC, so we see it as a huge honour to bear the Kenyan flag on the Puma Hybrid Rally1 and celebrate this enthusiasm with the nation,” Richard Millener posed.

KQ has a long history with the Safari Rally, dating back to the 1990s, a history that exemplifies our spirit in uplifting sportsmanship, culture, heritage, and the legacy of our nation.

On Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flagged off the 2022 WRC Safari Rally at KICC with a promise that the Championship will be held in Kenya for the next five years.