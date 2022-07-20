COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Shujaa eagerly await their Commonwealth clash against Uganda

Cyprian Kimutai
Shujaa are in Pool D with Uganda, Jamaica and Australia

Kenya team huddle before the game against Wales on day one of the HSBC Spain Sevens Malaga at Ciudad de Malaga Athletics Stadium on 21 January, 2022. Photo credit: Martin Seras Lima
Kenya Rugby Union has revealed that preparation for the Commonwealth Games has hit top gear as Shujaa lock eyes on Uganda, their first Pool D opponents.

The Commonwealth Games is set to kick off on July 28 in Birmingham, England with Shujaa set to play all their matches from July 29 to July 31 at the Coventry Stadium.

Aside from Uganda, Kenya is also grouped with Australia and Jamaica. All group matches are to be held on July 29 and 30 with semi-finals, playoffs and medal matches to be played on Sunday, July 31.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - APRIL 09: Richel Wangila #6 of Kenya is tackled by Thomas Isherwood #6 of Canada in their pool match during the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens at the National Stadium on April 09, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
Head coach Damian McGrath has revealed that the team has for the past six weeks been preparing for the global showpiece, promising fans a good outing in Birmingham.

“What has pleased me is that they are pushing each other to excel. We don’t want to be overconfident. I feel we should be too strong for Uganda and Jamaica but give Australia a good run for their money,” McGrath said.

McGrath who is elated of guiding Shujaa in his home country also expressed his gratitude to Geoffrey Kimani, the Strength and Conditioning Coach for preparing the boys for the gruesome competition.

“Kimani has knocked them into shape the best way he can. We are in a good place physically though there is still more work in progress. We are 50 per cent better compared to where we were. We have got size, speed, and strength,” he said.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - APRIL 09: Tony Omondi #7 (R) of Kenya celebrates with Alvin Marube #10 after scoring a try against Canada in their pool match during the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens at the National Stadium on April 09, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
Shujaa Commonwealth Games Squad: Nelson Oyoo (Captain), Herman Humwa, Alvin Otieno, Vincent Onyala, Bush Mwale, Kevin Wekesa , Tony Omondi, Johnstone Olindi , Billy Odhiambo, Edmond Anya, Daniel Taabu, Levi Amunga, Willy Ambaka

Management: Damian McGrath (Head Coach), Kevin Wambua (Assistant Coach), Geoffrey Kimani (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Lamech Bogonko (Physio), Erick Ogweno (Team Manager)

