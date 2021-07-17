Tylor Ongwae extends his contract at Bakken Bears, Denmark

Last season, the 29 year old guided his team to a record 19th championship win. A few days later, Ongwae was named Danish Defensive Player of the Year.

Ongwae who is heading to his fourth season with the defending champions has been instrumental for the side on the defensive end, enabling him to lock down offensive players and the defensive positioning that lets him make numerous steals and stops in games.

After receiving the award the excited Tylor Ongwae, who played the better half of last season injured, said that he was honoured to receive the award and to command the respect of his peers in the league.

“About the championship, it was a really close game but we ended up winning by two points in overtime.

It was hard for us because coming into the championship, we had a lot of injuries and we were missing key players, but into the final, the whole team was there, we played well, we competed," said Ongwae.

He also credits his success to his pre-game preparation, film sessions that enable him to study the opponents’ games and tendencies, and the team’s defensive concepts that always put him in a position to defend well.

Star for Kenya too

Earlier this year, Ongwae produced the clutch shot as Kenya pulled off a shock 74-73 win over 11-time African champions Angola to qualify for the 2021 Afrobasket Championship Finals set for Kigali, Rwanda.

His success is a testament to his skills and passion for the game which he fell in love with while at Friends School Kamusinga.

During his high school education, he became the all-time leading scorer in the school. In 2009, he was named the Most Valuable Player in the country as a junior.

He led Friends School Kamusinga to the Western Province championship for three consecutive years.

During his time at the University of Louisiana, he joined the school's basketball team and by the end of his studies, he had won a total of 10 Warhawk of the Week awards, the most in the award's history at the time.

He would leave the institution having the second-highest number of free throws in the university league with his head coach at the time, Billy Donovan, describing him as the best player in the league.