Kenya Morans unveils preliminary squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers

The team is in group D where they are set to play Senegal, Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the FIBA World Cup African qualifiers scheduled for February.

FIBA Africa on Friday confirmed Senegal as the host country for the second window of the qualifiers.

The three-day tournament will take place at newly built Dakar Arena from February 25-27 with eight teams from Groups B and D vying for six places in the decisive second round of the African Qualifiers.

KBF Secretary Ambrose Kisoi, while announcing the departure of Australian Mills also named a provisional squad of 20 players to start preparations.

Kisoi named Cliff Owuor as Mills' replacement, making this Owuor's second time at the helm. Mills who handled the team to the ninth position in the FIBA AfroBasket championships in Kigali, Rwanda last year.

The immediate assignment for Owuor, who also handles APR of Rwanda, Mills said he is on a mission to complete the unfinished business and take Kenya to the top of the log in the continent.

"I am coming back to finish the job. If I get the calibre of players that I need for the task ahead, there is no reason why Morans cannot make it to the World Cup," Owuor told FIBA basketball from Kigali.

Some new faces in the 20-man player list are Orion Onyango from New York (USA), Tony Maina from Beijing, China and Sammy Opel (UAE).

Kenya Morans squad:

1. Griffin Ligare - Nairobi City Thunder

2. Victor Bosire – Ulinzi Warriors

3. Orion Onyango - USA, New York

4. Eugene Adera - EMYBA

5. Joseph Khaemba – Ulinzi Warriors

6. Eric Mutoro – Ulinzi Warriors

7. Victor Ochieng – Equity Bank

8. Preston Bungei - Melbourne, Australia

9. Faheem Juma - Equity Bank

10. Tylor Okari - Bakken Bears, Denmark

11. Albert Odero - USA, New York

12. Tony Maina - Beijing, China

13. Sammy Opel - UAE

14. Valentine Nyakinda – Ulinzi Warriors

15. Ariel Okal - Dhofar, Oman

16. Joel Awich - Azrieux, Ufaransa

17. Job Byron – KPA

18. Bush Wamukota - Patriots, Rwanda

19. Desmond Owili - Melbourne, Australia