Just days after Liz Mills was relieved of her duties at the men's basketball team, the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) have released a list of 20 players ahead of the World Cup qualifiers scheduled for this February.
Kenya Morans unveils preliminary squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers
The team is in group D where they are set to play Senegal, Egypt and DRC.
The team is in group D where they are set to play Senegal, Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the FIBA World Cup African qualifiers scheduled for February.
FIBA Africa on Friday confirmed Senegal as the host country for the second window of the qualifiers.
The three-day tournament will take place at newly built Dakar Arena from February 25-27 with eight teams from Groups B and D vying for six places in the decisive second round of the African Qualifiers.
KBF Secretary Ambrose Kisoi, while announcing the departure of Australian Mills also named a provisional squad of 20 players to start preparations.
Kisoi named Cliff Owuor as Mills' replacement, making this Owuor's second time at the helm. Mills who handled the team to the ninth position in the FIBA AfroBasket championships in Kigali, Rwanda last year.
The immediate assignment for Owuor, who also handles APR of Rwanda, Mills said he is on a mission to complete the unfinished business and take Kenya to the top of the log in the continent.
"I am coming back to finish the job. If I get the calibre of players that I need for the task ahead, there is no reason why Morans cannot make it to the World Cup," Owuor told FIBA basketball from Kigali.
Some new faces in the 20-man player list are Orion Onyango from New York (USA), Tony Maina from Beijing, China and Sammy Opel (UAE).
Kenya Morans squad:
1. Griffin Ligare - Nairobi City Thunder
2. Victor Bosire – Ulinzi Warriors
3. Orion Onyango - USA, New York
4. Eugene Adera - EMYBA
5. Joseph Khaemba – Ulinzi Warriors
6. Eric Mutoro – Ulinzi Warriors
7. Victor Ochieng – Equity Bank
8. Preston Bungei - Melbourne, Australia
9. Faheem Juma - Equity Bank
10. Tylor Okari - Bakken Bears, Denmark
11. Albert Odero - USA, New York
12. Tony Maina - Beijing, China
13. Sammy Opel - UAE
14. Valentine Nyakinda – Ulinzi Warriors
15. Ariel Okal - Dhofar, Oman
16. Joel Awich - Azrieux, Ufaransa
17. Job Byron – KPA
18. Bush Wamukota - Patriots, Rwanda
19. Desmond Owili - Melbourne, Australia
20. Fidel Okoth - Nizwa, Oman
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke