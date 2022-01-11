RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kenya Morans unveils preliminary squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The team is in group D where they are set to play Senegal, Egypt and DRC.

Kenya Morans release preliminary squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Kenya Morans release preliminary squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Just days after Liz Mills was relieved of her duties at the men's basketball team, the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) have released a list of 20 players ahead of the World Cup qualifiers scheduled for this February.

Recommended articles

The team is in group D where they are set to play Senegal, Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the FIBA World Cup African qualifiers scheduled for February.

FIBA Africa on Friday confirmed Senegal as the host country for the second window of the qualifiers.

The three-day tournament will take place at newly built Dakar Arena from February 25-27 with eight teams from Groups B and D vying for six places in the decisive second round of the African Qualifiers.

KBF Secretary Ambrose Kisoi, while announcing the departure of Australian Mills also named a provisional squad of 20 players to start preparations.

Kisoi named Cliff Owuor as Mills' replacement, making this Owuor's second time at the helm. Mills who handled the team to the ninth position in the FIBA AfroBasket championships in Kigali, Rwanda last year.

The immediate assignment for Owuor, who also handles APR of Rwanda, Mills said he is on a mission to complete the unfinished business and take Kenya to the top of the log in the continent.

"I am coming back to finish the job. If I get the calibre of players that I need for the task ahead, there is no reason why Morans cannot make it to the World Cup," Owuor told FIBA basketball from Kigali.

Some new faces in the 20-man player list are Orion Onyango from New York (USA), Tony Maina from Beijing, China and Sammy Opel (UAE).

Kenya Morans squad:

1. Griffin Ligare - Nairobi City Thunder

2. Victor Bosire – Ulinzi Warriors

3. Orion Onyango - USA, New York

4. Eugene Adera - EMYBA

5. Joseph Khaemba – Ulinzi Warriors

6. Eric Mutoro – Ulinzi Warriors

7. Victor Ochieng – Equity Bank

8. Preston Bungei - Melbourne, Australia

9. Faheem Juma - Equity Bank

10. Tylor Okari - Bakken Bears, Denmark

11. Albert Odero - USA, New York

12. Tony Maina - Beijing, China

13. Sammy Opel - UAE

14. Valentine Nyakinda – Ulinzi Warriors

15. Ariel Okal - Dhofar, Oman

16. Joel Awich - Azrieux, Ufaransa

17. Job Byron – KPA

18. Bush Wamukota - Patriots, Rwanda

19. Desmond Owili - Melbourne, Australia

20. Fidel Okoth - Nizwa, Oman

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Salah says he is not asking for 'crazy stuff' in new Liverpool deal

Salah says he is not asking for 'crazy stuff' in new Liverpool deal

Kenya Morans unveils preliminary squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Kenya Morans unveils preliminary squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Rangnick unsure why Rashford is struggling at Man Utd

Rangnick unsure why Rashford is struggling at Man Utd

Japan's golden oldie 'King Kazu' joins new team at 54

Japan's golden oldie 'King Kazu' joins new team at 54

Real Madrid dominance leaves Barca hoping for Clasico upset in Spanish Super Cup semi

Real Madrid dominance leaves Barca hoping for Clasico upset in Spanish Super Cup semi

Djokovic says focused on Australian Open after overturning visa cancellation

Djokovic says focused on Australian Open after overturning visa cancellation

Man Utd ride luck to get some FA Cup relief

Man Utd ride luck to get some FA Cup relief

Gabon spoil Cup of Nations debut for Comoros

Gabon spoil Cup of Nations debut for Comoros

Former Saints Mane and Boufal give Senegal, Morocco winning starts

Former Saints Mane and Boufal give Senegal, Morocco winning starts

Trending

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

AFCON 2021: Ghana draws Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C

Guard of honour for king Olunga in Qatar

Guard of honour for Olunga (centre), the 2021 Asian Champions League Golden Boot winner

Wife of Sierra Leone footballer kisses husband’s legs, prays ahead of AFCON [VIDEO]

Wife of Sierra Leone footballer Musa Kama seen kissing husband’s legs and praying ahead of AFCON