CECAFA opens bidding process, Kenya locked out

Kenya, however will not be able to host and take part in any tournaments this year due to the indefinite ban from all football activities by world governing body FIFA.

The deadline for submitting bidding requests has been set for March 18. The bid documents include; expression of interest, host bid questionnaire and budget document.

“Kindly be advised that if a Member Association is bidding to host more that one competition, they should fill and complete a different bid document for each of the competitions,” explained Gecheo.

The Executive Committee of CECAFA is expected to shortlist the bids on March 21 and announce the hosts of the six tournaments on March 23.

Pulse Live Kenya

The six tournaments that member Associations will bid for include; AFCON U-17 qualifiers, AFCON U-20 qualifiers, CECAFA Women's Champions League qualifiers, Pan African School qualifiers, CECAFA Kagame Cup and the CECAFA U-23 Challenge Cup.

Uganda was awarded to host the CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship during the CECAFA Annual Assembly held in Arusha, Tanzania last month.

Djibouti was meant to host the tournament last December, but pulled out because the national stadium was undergoing renovation.