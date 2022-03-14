RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

CECAFA opens bidding process, Kenya locked out

Cyprian Kimutai

Kenyan teams can not participate due to the FIFA ban

Boys enter with Kenya's national flag before the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier football match between Kenya and Mali at Nyayo national stadium in Nairobi on October 10, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
On Monday, March 14, Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) Executive Director Auka Gecheo, officially announced the bidding process for the hosting rights for six major tournaments.

Kenya, however will not be able to host and take part in any tournaments this year due to the indefinite ban from all football activities by world governing body FIFA.

The deadline for submitting bidding requests has been set for March 18. The bid documents include; expression of interest, host bid questionnaire and budget document.

“Kindly be advised that if a Member Association is bidding to host more that one competition, they should fill and complete a different bid document for each of the competitions,” explained Gecheo.

The Executive Committee of CECAFA is expected to shortlist the bids on March 21 and announce the hosts of the six tournaments on March 23.

Kenya's club side Gor Mahia's fans react during the African Football Confederation cup (CAF) match that ended in a barren draw. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
The six tournaments that member Associations will bid for include; AFCON U-17 qualifiers, AFCON U-20 qualifiers, CECAFA Women's Champions League qualifiers, Pan African School qualifiers, CECAFA Kagame Cup and the CECAFA U-23 Challenge Cup.

Uganda was awarded to host the CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship during the CECAFA Annual Assembly held in Arusha, Tanzania last month.

Djibouti was meant to host the tournament last December, but pulled out because the national stadium was undergoing renovation.

Kenya hosted the inaugural CECAFA Women's Champions League qualifiers last season where Vihiga Queens lifted the regional title and played in the inaugural TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

