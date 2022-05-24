RUGBY:

London7s pool confirmed, Kenya once again in tricky group

Cyprian Kimutai
Shujaa are in Pool B alongside Ireland, Argentina and South Africa

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 28: Kenya players huddle prior to during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between Australia and Kenya at Estadio de La Cartuja on January 28, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)
Kenya has once again been placed in a tough pool ahead of the London sevens set for this weekend, Saturday May 28th & Sunday 29th at Twickenham Stadium, England.

Coming off after yet another disappointing display at the recently held Toulouse 7s, Kenya will be aiming to at least penetrate through the Group stages into the Quarter finals. Shujaa are in Group B with Toulouse 7s finalists Ireland, World 7s Series log leaders Argentina and second-place South Africa.

At Toulouse, Ireland reached their first ever men’s final but their opponents Fiji - off the back of gold in Singapore and silver in Vancouver, Canada – were too strong. Ireland started the final in good fashion but their optimism faded as they lost out to Fiji 29-17.

Team of Ireland celebrates their second place during the HSBC World Sevens Series on May 22, 2022 in Toulouse, France. (Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer/Icon Sport via Getty Images)
In contrast, Shujaa have only managed just a point in the last two events with Tolouse 7s being the worst of them all as the boys only collected a point. In France, Kenya 7s journey ended with a 28-12 13th place semi-final loss to Japan.

Since the beginning of the year, Kenya has not gone past the group stage after poor results in Malaga, Seville, Singapore, Vancouver and now Toulouse.

With only two rounds - in London and Los Angeles - remaining, the Damian Mcgrath led side will be looking to salvage the season before it's too late. Mcgrath was appointed on May 11 as a replacement for Innocent Simiyu.

McGrath is expected to take be in charge of Shujaa for the next two years, and most importantly prepare the team for the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa and the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Former Canadian rugby team coach Damian McGrath (C) holds the trophy as he celebrates with his players after their victory against the US team in the cup final of the Singapore Rugby Sevens tournament in Singapore on April 16, 2017. (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Pool A: Fiji, USA, Spain,Wales

Pool B, Ireland, Argentina, South Africa, Kenya

Pool C: France, Australia, New Zealand, Canada

Pool D: Samoa, England, Scotland, Japan

