London7s pool confirmed, Kenya once again in tricky group

Coming off after yet another disappointing display at the recently held Toulouse 7s, Kenya will be aiming to at least penetrate through the Group stages into the Quarter finals. Shujaa are in Group B with Toulouse 7s finalists Ireland, World 7s Series log leaders Argentina and second-place South Africa.

At Toulouse, Ireland reached their first ever men’s final but their opponents Fiji - off the back of gold in Singapore and silver in Vancouver, Canada – were too strong. Ireland started the final in good fashion but their optimism faded as they lost out to Fiji 29-17.

Below-average performance

In contrast, Shujaa have only managed just a point in the last two events with Tolouse 7s being the worst of them all as the boys only collected a point. In France, Kenya 7s journey ended with a 28-12 13th place semi-final loss to Japan.

Since the beginning of the year, Kenya has not gone past the group stage after poor results in Malaga, Seville, Singapore, Vancouver and now Toulouse.

With only two rounds - in London and Los Angeles - remaining, the Damian Mcgrath led side will be looking to salvage the season before it's too late. Mcgrath was appointed on May 11 as a replacement for Innocent Simiyu.

McGrath is expected to take be in charge of Shujaa for the next two years, and most importantly prepare the team for the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa and the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

London 7s Pools

Pool A: Fiji, USA, Spain,Wales

Pool B, Ireland, Argentina, South Africa, Kenya

Pool C: France, Australia, New Zealand, Canada