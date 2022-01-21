RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Rugby: Shujaa look to dominate Pool D as Malaga 7s kicks off

Cyprian Kimutai

Kenya to play Canada, Wales and France in Pool D

The first tournament of the World Rugby Sevens Series kicks off today in Malaga, Spain with the Kenya men's team eager to start of 2022 well.

Shujaa who are in Pool D will kick off their Malaga 7s campaign on Friday at 1:22pm against Canada and wrap up their day one action at 6:06pm when they take on Wales. Shujaa will finish up their Pool matches on Saturday at 1:49pm against France.

The French have been one of the resurgent teams on the circuit with their flair and will pose a serious threat to Simiyu's charges in what will be an entertaining clash.

The Innocent Simiyu led side currently lie eighth on the log with 22 points from two tournaments played in Dubai in November and December 2021.

Simiyu selected a 13-man squad that will represent the country in Spain. “We have a competitive pool and we have to bring our A game to the table. Our key focus is the individual and team performance from game one,” said Simiyu.

Shujaa squad to Spain: Nelson Oyoo ( Top Fry Nakuru, captain), Jeff Oluoch (Homeboyz), Vincent Onyala (KCB), Kelvin Wekesa ( Kabras Sugar), Alvin Otieno (KCB), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Tony Omondi (Mwamba), Johnstone Olindi (KCB), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Levi Amunga (KCB), Derrick Ashihundu (Kabras Sugar, debut), Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba).

Derrick Ashihundu is in line for his World 7s Series debut. The squad has been boosted by the return of Vincent Onyala who missed the 2021 action due to commitments with Kenya Simbas.

Malaga, the first of three new locations on the 2022 Series, will host the opening men’s and women’s tournaments of the year between 21-23 January.

Two men’s and one women’s team will be relegated from the 2022 Series, to ensure a pathway for teams to be promoted from the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series.

Cyprian Kimutai

