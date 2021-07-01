Entertainment galore for rugby fans this weekend

Kenya Simbas

For Simbas, the competition which comprises of 12 teams will be used as a qualification tournament for the 2023 World Cup in France.

The African tournament which is usually an annual fixture has not been held since 2018 due to a lack of finances and the coronavirus pandemic.

The winner of the Africa Cup will qualify automatically while the runner-up will head to a final qualifier (repechage) with three other teams from other confederations; Americas, Asia/Pacific and Europe.

Kenya missed out on the 2019 World Cup after losing in the repechage to eventual winners Canada in France.

Kenya will be seeking to qualify for Rugby's biggest showpiece for the first time in history.

The Simbas had finished second in Africa Cup in 2018, beating Uganda, Tunisia and Zimbabwe but lost to Namibia in Windhoek in the final match.

Kenya Lionesses

The Lionesses will be heading to the field for the first time since participating in the 2019 Africa Cup tournament.

In the inaugural tourney which comprised of four teams; Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and Madagascar saw the Lionesses finish second behind South Africa after two wins, beating Uganda (37-5) and Madagascar (35-5) before losing to rivals South Africa (39-0).

South Africa's win in the tournament saw them secure a direct ticket to next year's World Cup in New Zealand.

Despite finishing second, Kenya's hopes are not over as the Lionesses will contest a play-off against Colombia with the victor heading to the global repechage that will determine the final qualifier.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the women's 2021 Rugby World Cup was rescheduled for 8 October-12 November 2022.

World Rugby have extended the tournament to 43 days, bringing the minimum five-day rest period in line with the men's World Cup.