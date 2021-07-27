Kenya Simbas head coach, Paul Odera resigns

"The Kenya Rugby Union Board has accepted Paul Odera's resignation from his role as Head Coach of the Kenya Men's National Fifteens Team, The Simbas."

"The Kenya Rugby Union would like to extend its sincere thanks to Paul for his exemplary service during his time with the Kenya U20s and most recently, the Simbas. We wish him well in his future pursuits," said KRU.

Odera has resigned only three few weeks after leading his squad to the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup quarter-final that doubles up as the final qualification for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Kenya Simbas were on the verge of missing out on qualification after a shock 20-19 defeat to Senegal in their first Rugby Africa Cup Pool B match at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday, July 3.

The boys however recovered to beat South African side, Zambia 45-8 a week later. They had collected a losing bonus point in the defeat to Senegal hence ended their pool matches with six points.

The former Under-19 coach was named as Simbas coach back in 2019 and tasked to lead the team to France 2023 after New Zealander Ian Snook and KRU parted ways following 2019 Rugby World Cup miss.