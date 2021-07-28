Rugby: Captain Amonde announces retirement from 7s

In what was a revenge mission, Shujaa played their hearts out from start to finish. For the first time in the tournament, Kenya started positively in the match, as they capitalised on an error from Ireland's captain Billy Dardis to score the first try.

Hohnstone Olindi opened the scoring for Kenya and the successfully scored the conversion. Shujaa held onto their slim lead until halftime, putting them in prime position to earn ninth.

In the second half, Jacob Ojee scored Kenya's second try and put the result beyond doubt for anyone watching.

Ireland’s handling and concentration were once again below the level that was expected of them coming into this tournament.

Two more tries followed for the Kenyans but they were merely icing on the cake that symbolised a strong performance and revenge against the side that beat them 12-7 in their final group game match on Tuesday.

Captain fantastic, Amonde was quite emotional after the final whistle as his career came to an end.

The 6'2 forward has been on hand to lead Shujaa to seven consecutive World Rugby Sevens Series appearance including the famous Singapore victory.

In 2016, Shujaa made history after winning it's inaugural title at Singapore Sevens Circuit. Shujaa, ranked eighth in the world at the time, overcame series leaders Fiji 30-7 to lift the coveted Main Cup at the Singapore Sevens Cup.

Amonde departs the scene as the side is going through a significant rough patch. For the first time in 12 years, Kenya will have to qualify for the 2022 Rugby Sevens World Cup slated for September 9-11 in Cape Town, South Africa.

According to plans unveiled by World Rugby, they will battle it out with other African countries for one of the 16 places available in the 24-team men's tournament.

This follows their dismal performance in the 2018 edition in San Fransisco, USA, where Innocent Simiyu's charges finished 16th.

