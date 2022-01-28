Shujaa set quarter final target at Seville Sevens

Kenya are drawn in a tough group as they are set to face core series teams; Australia, Canada, Scotland in pool D.

On Friday, Shujaa take on the Australia at 4.49pm in their opening match before seeking revenge against Canada and Scotland on Saturday at 10.45am and 4.30pm respectively.

Shujaa had a miserable outing last weekend at the inaugural HSBC Spain sevens in Malaga after finishing a disappointing 13th place.

After three rounds of the 2022 Series, the boys are currently placed ninth on the overall standings.

Shujaa only won one game in Malaga, beating France 26-15 , but lost 19-17 to Canada , 17-12 to Scotland, 19-14 to Wales and 26-17 to Japan.

Simiyu said the team must reduce their error rate, improve kickoff reception and be clinical in attack if they harbour any hopes of reaching the last eight.

"We have had a good week of training, looking at the areas we struggled in last week. We have to take care of the ball better while our attack shape and structure needs to be clear and so is our kickoff reception,” said Simiyu.

The men’s and women’s captains were given a warm welcome to Seville on Wednesday ahead of the fourth round of the Series at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla.

Shujaa head into the fourth leg as the men’s sports team of the year at the sports personality of year awards held at Bukhungu Stadium on Tuesday in Kakamega County.