RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Shujaa set quarter final target at Seville Sevens

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kenya 7s are in a tough group alongside Australia, Canada, Scotland

Alvin Otieno of Kenya celebrates after scoring a try during Canada 7S vs Kenya 7S, HSBC World Rugby Seven Series Bronze Final match at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. On Sunday, 26 September 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Alvin Otieno of Kenya celebrates after scoring a try during Canada 7S vs Kenya 7S, HSBC World Rugby Seven Series Bronze Final match at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. On Sunday, 26 September 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The fourth round of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series begins today in Seville, Spain with Kenya sevens head coach Innocent Simiyu setting a quarter final target.

Recommended articles

Kenya are drawn in a tough group as they are set to face core series teams; Australia, Canada, Scotland in pool D.

On Friday, Shujaa take on the Australia at 4.49pm in their opening match before seeking revenge against Canada and Scotland on Saturday at 10.45am and 4.30pm respectively.

Shujaa had a miserable outing last weekend at the inaugural HSBC Spain sevens in Malaga after finishing a disappointing 13th place.

After three rounds of the 2022 Series, the boys are currently placed ninth on the overall standings.

Kenya's Herman Humwa tries to save the ball during the Men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between France and Kenya at the Ciudad de Malaga stadium in Malaga, on January 22, 2022. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's Herman Humwa tries to save the ball during the Men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between France and Kenya at the Ciudad de Malaga stadium in Malaga, on January 22, 2022. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Shujaa only won one game in Malaga, beating France 26-15 , but lost 19-17 to Canada , 17-12 to Scotland, 19-14 to Wales and 26-17 to Japan.

Simiyu said the team must reduce their error rate, improve kickoff reception and be clinical in attack if they harbour any hopes of reaching the last eight.

"We have had a good week of training, looking at the areas we struggled in last week. We have to take care of the ball better while our attack shape and structure needs to be clear and so is our kickoff reception,” said Simiyu.

The men’s and women’s captains were given a warm welcome to Seville on Wednesday ahead of the fourth round of the Series at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla.

Shujaa head coach Innocent Simiyu has set quarter final target at Seville Sevens
Shujaa head coach Innocent Simiyu has set quarter final target at Seville Sevens Pulse Live Kenya

Shujaa head into the fourth leg as the men’s sports team of the year at the sports personality of year awards held at Bukhungu Stadium on Tuesday in Kakamega County.

Shujaa beat Kenya Cup holders KCB Rugby and FKF Premier League Champions Tusker FC to win the award. Other teams that had been nominated for the award include FC Talanta and Kabras RFC.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Shujaa set quarter final target at Seville Sevens

Shujaa set quarter final target at Seville Sevens

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

US, Canada win to lead CONCACAF World Cup race

US, Canada win to lead CONCACAF World Cup race

Iran into World Cup finals as Japan, South Korea move closer

Iran into World Cup finals as Japan, South Korea move closer

Brazil's Alisson sees two red cards overturned in WC draw with Ecuador

Brazil's Alisson sees two red cards overturned in WC draw with Ecuador

'Be humble': Chelsea's Rudiger launches Sierra Leone foundation

'Be humble': Chelsea's Rudiger launches Sierra Leone foundation

Atalanta's Gosens joins Inter

Atalanta's Gosens joins Inter

Versatile Dane Wass joins Atletico from Valencia

Versatile Dane Wass joins Atletico from Valencia

Aston Villa add Arsenal's Chambers to January splurge

Aston Villa add Arsenal's Chambers to January splurge

Trending

Lamu boy speaks Kiswahili in press conference, Kenyans impressed

Lamu footballer Feiswal Mohammed Bamkuu addresses French media in Kiswahili after signing to third tier side La Berrichonne de Châteauroux.

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motesepe speaking at a press conference in Yaounde Creator: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

Kenya's football superfan murdered in his Mumias home

Kenya's football superfan Isaac Juma killed in Mumias