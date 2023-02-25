Kenya Sports Athletics

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February historyAfrican and Commonwealth Champion, Ferdinand Omanyala clocked the fastest time in history at this time of the year.
Kibathi sets eyes on African title after Sirikwa X-country winThe youngster said he looks up to two-time World 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei
Nduta keen to emulate 2010 Youth Games 2000m SC champion NyamburaLucy Nduta, the newly-crowned Sirikwa Classic Cross-country women’s Under-20 6km race champion has revealed she looks up to 2010 Youth Olympic Games 2000m SC champion Virginia Nyambura.
Kite, Barsosio handed two-year bans for anti-doping rule violationsKite and Barsosio will resume participation in both local and international events on August 12, 2024 and August 17, 2024.
I was not expecting to win this race, says KipyegonFaith Kipyegon crossed the finish line in 33:50 ahead of Commonwealth Games 3000m SC champion Jackline Chepkoech who timed 34:52. Zenah Jemutai finished third in 35:08. Caroline Nyaga crossed the line 10th in 35:54 as World Under-20 1500m silver medallist Purity Chepkirui fizzled out to finish 21st in 37:19.
Kipyegon, Lokir reign supreme at Sirikwa Classic Cross-countryTwo-time World and Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon and National Cross-country champion Charles Lokir on Saturday, February 4, 2023 obliterated strong fields to win the senior women’s and men’s 10km races at the <a href="https://www.pulselive.co.ke/sports/athletics/fireworks-expected-at-sirikwa-x-country-meet-in-eldoret/9br81p1">Sirikwa Cross-country held at the Lobo Village in Eldoret. </a>
Omanyala elated to begin season on a highThe Commonwealth Games 100m champion placed second in 6.60
World 800m record holder Rudisha says he is yet to retireRudisha is a two-time World and Olympic 800m champion
Omanyala to kick-off season at Miramas Metropolis MeetingOmanyala will be lining up as the third fastest in the field after Côte d’Ivoire’s Arthur Cisse and Great Britain’s Ojie Edoburun.
Waithaka believes Sirikwa X-country will be great build-up to kick off seasonThis will be Waithaka's first race of the 2023 season
Fireworks expected at Saturday's Sirikwa X-country meet in EldoretTwo-time World and Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon and World 10,000m silver medallist Stanley Waithaka will be lining up.
Reigning Olympic marathon champion Jepchirchir confirmed for London MarathonJepchirchir will be joined by Brigid Kosgei and Judith Korir
Kosgei joins Obiri, Korir at Ras Al Khaimah Half MarathonKosgei is the current women's world marathon record holder
Kipruto, Kiptum lead star-studded field for April's London MarathonTola will be one of several men aiming to prevent Kipruto from winning back-to-back titles.
Sang lauds Ngugi, Tergat says they set the pace for Kenyan athleticsSince then, the country has produced many legends in the cross-country including five-time World Cross-country champions John Ngugi and Paul Tergat.
Why the Sirikwa X-country promises to be a thrillerIt is slated for February 4 and it is one to be anticipated for as it has attracted other athletes from across the globe.
Tuwei calls for more events to be staged in grassroots in search of raw talentFocus now shifts to the Sirikwa Cross-country meet, a World Cross Country Tour Gold series, slated for February 4 in Lobo Village, Uasin Gishu.
Local Creative Industry can aid in the fight against doping, says KorirThe recent ban was on Betty Lempus who tested positive for triamcinolone acetonide as announced by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Thursday, January 26.
Kipruto, Kwambai lead star-studded field for Tokyo MarathonThe Tokyo Marathon will be held on March 5 in Japan.
Obiri, Korir confirm participation at Ras Alkhaimah Half MarathonObiri won last year’s Istanbul Half Marathon, Bangsaen Half Marathon and the Great North Run.