RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kenya on revenge mission ahead of Kabaddi final

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kenya will face off against Bangladesh in the final

Kenya are set to face off against Bangladesh in the Kabaddi final on Thursday, March 24
Kenya are set to face off against Bangladesh in the Kabaddi final on Thursday, March 24

Kenya will be looking to win the Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi Tournament title when they face Bangladesh in the final of the eight-nation event at the Shaheed Noor Hossain Volleyball Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Recommended articles

Bangladesh earlier stormed into the final after they defeated Iraq by 55-36 in the second semifinal while Kenya confirmed the final berth by beating Sri Lanka by 49-29 points in the first semifinal held at the same venue on Wednesday.

All-rounder Victor Onyango Obiero emerged man of the match getting a reward of 10000 Bangladesh Taka (Sh13,298.06).

In this year's tournament, Kenya won all its group stage matches against Indonesia 64-20, beat Iraq 54-29 and yesterday defeated Nepal 65-19 in the competition that is going on in the capital.

Kenya will be on a revenge mission in today's final as Bangladesh emerged unbeaten champions in the last edition of the tournament after they defeated Kenya by 34-28 points last year.

The Kenyan team is also using this year's tournament to prepare for the World Cup in December 2022 in Dubai, a competition in which they also finished second last year.

Kabaddi is basically a combative two team sport, with four players on each side; it is played for a period of either 15 or 20 minutes with a 5 minutes break.

The core idea of the game is to score points by raiding into the opponent's court and touching, tagging or wrestling as many defence players as possible without getting caught while holding their breath.

Kabaddi team won bronze at the 2019 World cup Championship
Kabaddi team won bronze at the 2019 World cup Championship Pulse Live Kenya

The raider must then return to his half of the court on the same breath. The defenders would have formed a chain for example by linking arms, if this is broken then a member of that team is sent off.

If the raider runs out of breath then they are sent off. Every time a player goes out the opposition gain a point. The team with the most points will be declared the winner.

The name, sometimes chanted during a game, derives from a Hindi word meaning "holding of breath", which is a part of the game.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya on revenge mission ahead of Kabaddi final

Kenya on revenge mission ahead of Kabaddi final

Find out how much Michael Olunga earns in Qatar

Find out how much Michael Olunga earns in Qatar

Pogba reveals World Cup medal stolen by thieves

Pogba reveals World Cup medal stolen by thieves

Forget LeBron versus Jordan, have you ever heard of Len Bias?

Forget LeBron versus Jordan, have you ever heard of Len Bias?

Athlete charged with submitting fake documents to Anti-Doping agency

Athlete charged with submitting fake documents to Anti-Doping agency

Korir and Meringor win Sh685k each after dominating LA marathon

Korir and Meringor win Sh685k each after dominating LA marathon

Kenyans jet back home from Serbia with only two medals

Kenyans jet back home from Serbia with only two medals

Ghana and Nigeria’s shared history goes beyond football and sports

Ghana and Nigeria’s shared history goes beyond football and sports

Can Samuel Chukwueze become first Super Eagle to win a UCL quarter-final since Mikel Obi?

Can Samuel Chukwueze become first Super Eagle to win a UCL quarter-final since Mikel Obi?

Trending

COMMENT

John Terry’s attempt to buy Chelsea should inspire ex-Super Eagles to get involved in Nigerian football

Ex-Super Eagles should follow in John Terry's footsteps
UCL

Can Samuel Chukwueze become first Super Eagle to win a UCL quarter-final since Mikel Obi?

Samuel Chukwueze is gunning for Mikel Obi's Champions League record

Itumbi makes fun of Raila after Arsenal lose 2-0 to Liverpool

The former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was accompanied by his children, Raila junior and Winnie Odinga, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, Siaya senator James Orengo and Peter Kenneth.

Find out how much Michael Olunga earns in Qatar

DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 18: Michael Olunga of Al Duhail celebrates after winning the Emir of Qatar Cup final match between Al Duhail and Al Gharafa at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on March 18, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)