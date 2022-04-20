AFCON 2023 qualifying draw: Kenya to face 2017 winners

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kenya placed in Group C alongside Cameroon, Namibia and Burundi

Abdallah Hassan (no.22) celebrates with teammates after scoring during Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification Group G football match between Kenya and Egypt at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, on March 25, 2021. (Photo by KELLY AYODI/AFP via Getty Images)
Abdallah Hassan (no.22) celebrates with teammates after scoring during Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification Group G football match between Kenya and Egypt at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, on March 25, 2021. (Photo by KELLY AYODI/AFP via Getty Images)

Kenya will face Cameroon, Namibia and Burundi in Group C of the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Recommended articles

On Tuesday evening, former South Africa defender Lucas Radebe and ex Côte d’Ivoire forward Solomon Kalou conducted the draw in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Kenya (along with Zimbabwe), suspended from international football by governing body FIFA was included in the draw, but will be expelled from the qualifiers if the suspension has not been lifted two weeks before the qualifiers’ kick-off at the end of May.

"In case the suspension is not lifted two weeks before the match day of the qualifiers, both associations will be considered as losers and eliminated from the competition," read a statement from Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Kenyan national football players attend their training session at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on May 20, 2019. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenyan national football players attend their training session at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on May 20, 2019. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Cameroon, the favourites to progress from the group, were knocked out of AFCON 2021 -hosted in January 2022 - by Egypt in Yaounde after falling 3-1 on penalties after the two nations had tied 0-0 in regulation time.

The Indomitable Lions have won the biennial tournament five times; In 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017. Namibia on the other hand, also known as Brave Warriors have participated in AFCON thrice, knocked out in the group stage in all three competitions.

Burundi, nicknamed The Swallows made their AFCON debut in 2019, but lost all its matches and left from the group stage without scoring a single goal.

The top two teams in the group will join the rest from 11 other groups at AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire from June 23 to July 23 2023.

Topics:

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • Abdallah Hassan (no.22) celebrates with teammates after scoring during Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification Group G football match between Kenya and Egypt at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, on March 25, 2021. (Photo by KELLY AYODI/AFP via Getty Images)

    AFCON 2023 qualifying draw: Kenya to face 2017 winners

  • Peris Jepchirchir

    Kenya dominates Boston Marathon, scoops 5 out of 6 podium finishes

  • Boston Marathon start line courtesy of Boston Athletic Association (FayFoto)

    Kenya’s greatest runners of all time

Recommended articles

AFCON 2023 qualifying draw: Kenya to face 2017 winners

AFCON 2023 qualifying draw: Kenya to face 2017 winners

Kenya dominates Boston Marathon, scoops 5 out of 6 podium finishes

Kenya dominates Boston Marathon, scoops 5 out of 6 podium finishes

Kenya’s greatest runners of all time

Kenya’s greatest runners of all time

A$AP Rocky's alleged infidelity on Rihanna is not new to football, meet 6 players who were caught cheating

A$AP Rocky's alleged infidelity on Rihanna is not new to football, meet 6 players who were caught cheating

‘We'll not change our religion because of 28-day World Cup’ – Qatar to LGBT groups

‘We'll not change our religion because of 28-day World Cup’ – Qatar to LGBT groups

Omanyala beats South African Simbine to win ASA Athletics Grandprix

Omanyala beats South African Simbine to win ASA Athletics Grandprix

Trending

Kenya dominates Boston Marathon, scoops 5 out of 6 podium finishes

Peris Jepchirchir

Kenya’s greatest runners of all time

Boston Marathon start line courtesy of Boston Athletic Association (FayFoto)