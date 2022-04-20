AFCON 2023 qualifying draw: Kenya to face 2017 winners

On Tuesday evening, former South Africa defender Lucas Radebe and ex Côte d’Ivoire forward Solomon Kalou conducted the draw in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Kenya (along with Zimbabwe), suspended from international football by governing body FIFA was included in the draw, but will be expelled from the qualifiers if the suspension has not been lifted two weeks before the qualifiers’ kick-off at the end of May.

"In case the suspension is not lifted two weeks before the match day of the qualifiers, both associations will be considered as losers and eliminated from the competition," read a statement from Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Cameroon, the favourites

Cameroon, the favourites to progress from the group, were knocked out of AFCON 2021 -hosted in January 2022 - by Egypt in Yaounde after falling 3-1 on penalties after the two nations had tied 0-0 in regulation time.

The Indomitable Lions have won the biennial tournament five times; In 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002 and 2017. Namibia on the other hand, also known as Brave Warriors have participated in AFCON thrice, knocked out in the group stage in all three competitions.

Burundi, nicknamed The Swallows made their AFCON debut in 2019, but lost all its matches and left from the group stage without scoring a single goal.