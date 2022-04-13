Sort out your mess or miss out on AFCON 2023 - CAF tell Kenya

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kenya has until July to get rid of their suspension from international football

Boys enter with Kenya's national flag before the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier football match between Kenya and Mali at Nyayo national stadium in Nairobi on October 10, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Boys enter with Kenya's national flag before the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier football match between Kenya and Mali at Nyayo national stadium in Nairobi on October 10, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has warned Harambee Stars that they risk missing out on participating in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations if they fail to lift their recent suspension by July.

Recommended articles

"In case the suspension is not lifted two weeks before the match day of the qualifiers, Kenya and Zimbabwe associations will be considered as losers and eliminated from the competition," read the statement in part.

The 33rd edition of the continental showpiece - is set to take place between June and July of next year in the Ivory Coast.

Belgium based Kenyan Joseph Okmu couldn't stop Mali from thrashing Harambee Stars 5-0 at the 2022 World Cup Qualifier Group E match on Thursday, October 7.
Belgium based Kenyan Joseph Okmu couldn't stop Mali from thrashing Harambee Stars 5-0 at the 2022 World Cup Qualifier Group E match on Thursday, October 7. Pulse Live Kenya

The qualifying group draw is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 19. The qualifiers will kick off in July this year with the final set of matches set to be played in March 2023.

On Tuesday, April 12 four pots based on the latest FIFA ranking were unveiled by CAF ahead of the draw. The 48 contenders for the final phase of the AFCON 2023 will divided into 12 groups of four teams.

Transmission of the CAF flag to Cote d'Ivoire for next AFCON Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 at the Paul Biya 'Olembe' Stadium, Yaounde, Cameroon 06 February 2022. (Photo by Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Transmission of the CAF flag to Cote d'Ivoire for next AFCON Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 at the Paul Biya 'Olembe' Stadium, Yaounde, Cameroon 06 February 2022. (Photo by Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya
  • Pot 1: Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Algeria, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire (host), Burkina Faso, Ghana and DR Congo.
  • Pot 2: Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Gabon, Benin, Zambia, Congo, Madagascar, Kenya, Sierra Leone and Uganda
  • Pot 3: Namibia, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau, Niger, Libya, Mozambique, Malawi, Togo, Zimbabwe, Gambia, Angola and Comoros
  • Pot 4: Tanzania, Central African Republic, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Swaziland, Lesotho, Botswana, Liberia, South Sudan, Sao Tome & Principe.

The continental football body said Kenya and Zimbabwe cannot be drawn in the same group to avoid one group remaining with only two teams if the suspension is not lifted by then.

The first two matchdays of the qualifiers are set to take place between May 30 and June 14. Match days three and four will then be held between September 19 and 27. The final two rounds will then take place between March 20 and 28, 2023.

Topics:

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • Boys enter with Kenya's national flag before the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier football match between Kenya and Mali at Nyayo national stadium in Nairobi on October 10, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

    Sort out your mess or miss out on AFCON 2023 - CAF tell Kenya

  • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

    Tuchel goes after referee following Chelsea elimination

  • Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal scores a last minute winner to knock out Bayern Munich

    Bayern Munich knocked out of Champions League

Recommended articles

Sort out your mess or miss out on AFCON 2023 - CAF tell Kenya

Sort out your mess or miss out on AFCON 2023 - CAF tell Kenya

Tuchel goes after referee following Chelsea elimination

Tuchel goes after referee following Chelsea elimination

Bayern Munich knocked out of Champions League

Bayern Munich knocked out of Champions League

Basketballer with Kenyan roots joins WNBA side

Basketballer with Kenyan roots joins WNBA side

Sh6.9 million up for grabs at inaugural Nairobi City Marathon

Sh6.9 million up for grabs at inaugural Nairobi City Marathon

Expressway to boost World Championship bid

Expressway to boost World Championship bid

Trending

Expressway to boost World Championship bid

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Helen Onsando Obiri of Kenya win's the Women's 5000m final during day ten of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 13, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Basketballer with Kenyan roots joins WNBA side

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 30: Olivia Nelson-Ododa #20 of the UConn Huskies poses during media day at 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four at the Minneapolis Convention Center on March 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Sh6.9 million up for grabs at inaugural Nairobi City Marathon

Sh6.9 million up for grabs at inaugural Nairobi City Marathon

Bayern Munich knocked out of Champions League

Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal scores a last minute winner to knock out Bayern Munich