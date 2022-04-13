Sort out your mess or miss out on AFCON 2023 - CAF tell Kenya

"In case the suspension is not lifted two weeks before the match day of the qualifiers, Kenya and Zimbabwe associations will be considered as losers and eliminated from the competition," read the statement in part.

The 33rd edition of the continental showpiece - is set to take place between June and July of next year in the Ivory Coast.

The qualifying group draw is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 19. The qualifiers will kick off in July this year with the final set of matches set to be played in March 2023.

On Tuesday, April 12 four pots based on the latest FIFA ranking were unveiled by CAF ahead of the draw. The 48 contenders for the final phase of the AFCON 2023 will divided into 12 groups of four teams.

Pots – Draw for the AFCON 2023 qualifiers

Pot 1: Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Algeria, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire (host), Burkina Faso, Ghana and DR Congo.

Pot 2: Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Gabon, Benin, Zambia, Congo, Madagascar, Kenya, Sierra Leone and Uganda

Pot 3: Namibia, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau, Niger, Libya, Mozambique, Malawi, Togo, Zimbabwe, Gambia, Angola and Comoros

Pot 4: Tanzania, Central African Republic, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Swaziland, Lesotho, Botswana, Liberia, South Sudan, Sao Tome & Principe.

The continental football body said Kenya and Zimbabwe cannot be drawn in the same group to avoid one group remaining with only two teams if the suspension is not lifted by then.