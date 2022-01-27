RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kenya's football superfan murdered in his Mumias home

Denis Mwangi

Issac Juma is survived by 2 wives and 10 children

Isaac Juma, one of Kenya’s most popular football fan was murdered on Wednesday night at his home county of Kakamega.

Credible reports reaching the news desk indicate that Juma was attacked at his home in Rukaya village.

His second wife Farida Juma told the media that the attackers struck at 9:00 pm, adding that she suspected he had been killed over a land tussle.

Mumias West OCPD Stephen Muoni said that one of the suspects is already in police custody, as officers hunt for his suspected accomplices.

"We may as well arraign him today depending on how fast our investigations materialise.

"He was in his house when he heard a commotion in his sheep pen. Going out together with his son, and brother the two men hacked Juma to death as his son and brother narrowly escaped," Muoni added.

Juma was known for his passion for local football and was recognised as a loyal fan of AFC Leopard and Harambee Stars.

He would often attend matches draped in paint and rocking team merchandise. He would be allowed on the touchline where he would excite and entertain both the players and fans.

At the time of his death, Juma was 56 years old and is survived by two wives and 10 children.

For his contributions to football fanaticism, Juma received the Kenya Premier League Chairman's lifetime achievement award (KPL FOYA) in 2011.

He had moved to Mumias from Nakuru County, where he had long worked as a newspaper vendor.

Denis Mwangi

