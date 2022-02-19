RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kimathi ecstatic after meeting rally legend Craig Breen [Video]

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kimathi is set to take part in WRC Swedish rally from February 24-27

McRae Kimathi is set to take part in WRC Swedish rally from February 24-27
McRae Kimathi is set to take part in WRC Swedish rally from February 24-27

Kenyan rally driver McRae Kimathi is having the time of his life. From travelling around the world driving fast cars, to meeting rally legends such as Irishman Craig Breen.

Recommended articles

Kimathi is currently in Sweden prepping for the forthcoming World Rally Championship (WRC) Swedish rally set from February 24-27.

Breen competes full-time for M-Sport Ford World Rally Team in the WRC. He was the 2012 WRC Super 2000 world rally champion, scoring class wins in the Monte Carlo Rally, Wales Rally GB, Rally France and the Rally of Spain.

Judging from the video below, the 27-year-old is ready to embark on this new adventure especially after Breen shared a few tips and tricks on how to conquer an icy track.

Breen and Kimathi incredibly share a unique characteristic. Both were inspired by their dad's also happen to be rally drivers in their heydays.

McRae's dad, Phineas Kimathi was a Formula 2 (F2) champion and is currently the CEO of the WRC Safari Project.

Kimathi senior gave Hyundai their first national motor sport title worldwide in the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) F2 in 1997. He was also the first person to win the F2 title in a WRC event for Hyundai.

On the other hand, Ray Breen - father to Craig Breen - won the Irish National Rally Championship in 2006 and the Irish Forest series in 2008. At the time, he equaled Eugene Donnelly’s record as a winner of both championships.

McRae Kimathi steers his Ford Fiesta ST Rally3 with Kenyan co-driver Mwangi Kioni during the SS18 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Hells Gate at Lake Naivasha, Kenya, on June 27, 2021. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
McRae Kimathi steers his Ford Fiesta ST Rally3 with Kenyan co-driver Mwangi Kioni during the SS18 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Hells Gate at Lake Naivasha, Kenya, on June 27, 2021. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Kimathi is set to continue training in Umea, Sweden next week under the tutelage of Finnish rally legend Tapio Laukkanen. In 1996 Laukkanen won the Finnish Rally Championship in a Volkswagen Golf GTi, in 1999 he won the British Rally.

Trading the rough gravel tracks of Africa for the snow-covered roads around Umea could be an interesting experience for Kimathi, who is targeting valuable experience in his maiden season.

"It’s the first time for me, a new experience and adventure," enthused Kimathi. "I hope I can get as much mileage as I can in the WRC and continue from there in the hope of becoming the first African to become Junior WRC champion.”

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kimathi ecstatic after meeting rally legend Craig Breen [Video]

Kimathi ecstatic after meeting rally legend Craig Breen [Video]

Eliud Kipchoge accepts Tokyo marathon invite in style [Video]

Eliud Kipchoge accepts Tokyo marathon invite in style [Video]

Kenyan Baldev Chager crowned winner of Safari Classic Rally

Kenyan Baldev Chager crowned winner of Safari Classic Rally

Omanyala sets another record, despite loss

Omanyala sets another record, despite loss

Chager maintains Safari Classic lead ahead of final showdown

Chager maintains Safari Classic lead ahead of final showdown

Chepngetich to compete for Sh28 million at Nagoya marathon

Chepngetich to compete for Sh28 million at Nagoya marathon

Starlets pay for ongoing government versus FKF squabble

Starlets pay for ongoing government versus FKF squabble

Lioness Captain Olando named coach of UAE women's rugby team

Lioness Captain Olando named coach of UAE women's rugby team

AFC Leopards saved from paying former player Sh1.8 million

AFC Leopards saved from paying former player Sh1.8 million

Trending

Omanyala sets another record, despite loss

Jimmy VICAUT of France (60), Marcell JACOBS of Italy (60m) and Ferdinand OMANYALA of Kenya (60m) during the Meeting de Lievin at Arena Stade Couvert on February 17, 2022 in Lievin, France. (Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Sports hooliganilism re-surfacing in Kenyan football

A fan being ejected from the stadium by security. Photo/Boniface Okendo, Standard

Karim Adeyemi, the rising German star Bayern let get away

Germany forward Karim Adeyemi (L) scored three goals in the group stages to help Salzburg reach the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: HANS PUNZ

Brazil and Argentina ordered to play World Cup abandoned qualifier

An employee of the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) argues with Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi (L) and Argentina's Marcos Acuna as the the World Cup Qatar qualifier in Sao Paul was halted Creator: NELSON ALMEIDA