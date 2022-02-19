Kimathi ecstatic after meeting rally legend Craig Breen [Video]

Kimathi is currently in Sweden prepping for the forthcoming World Rally Championship (WRC) Swedish rally set from February 24-27.

Breen competes full-time for M-Sport Ford World Rally Team in the WRC. He was the 2012 WRC Super 2000 world rally champion, scoring class wins in the Monte Carlo Rally, Wales Rally GB, Rally France and the Rally of Spain.

Judging from the video below, the 27-year-old is ready to embark on this new adventure especially after Breen shared a few tips and tricks on how to conquer an icy track.

Breen and Kimathi incredibly share a unique characteristic. Both were inspired by their dad's also happen to be rally drivers in their heydays.

McRae's dad, Phineas Kimathi was a Formula 2 (F2) champion and is currently the CEO of the WRC Safari Project.

Kimathi senior gave Hyundai their first national motor sport title worldwide in the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) F2 in 1997. He was also the first person to win the F2 title in a WRC event for Hyundai.

On the other hand, Ray Breen - father to Craig Breen - won the Irish National Rally Championship in 2006 and the Irish Forest series in 2008. At the time, he equaled Eugene Donnelly’s record as a winner of both championships.

Kimathi is set to continue training in Umea, Sweden next week under the tutelage of Finnish rally legend Tapio Laukkanen. In 1996 Laukkanen won the Finnish Rally Championship in a Volkswagen Golf GTi, in 1999 he won the British Rally.

Trading the rough gravel tracks of Africa for the snow-covered roads around Umea could be an interesting experience for Kimathi, who is targeting valuable experience in his maiden season.