Kenya disappoints at 3000m indoor championships

Ethiopia has enjoyed astonishing dominance in this event over the past two decades, winning eight of the past nine women’s 3000m titles.

This good run of form has continued to nine wins out of the ten after Lemlem Hailu won the 3,000m in 8:41.82. Elle Purrier St. Pierre of the U.S. won silver in 8:42.04 and Ejgayehu Taye of Ethiopia won bronze (8:42.23).

With a large field of 20 toeing the line for the straight final, there was unsurprisingly many clipped heels during a cagey opening kilometre.

With Ethiopia’s Dawit Seyaum taking over from Canada’s Gabriela Debues-Stafford on the fifth lap and passing 1000m in a relatively pedestrian 3:03.31.

Her teammate, Taye, took over at the halfway stage, towing the bunched field through 2000m in 5:59.09. Slowly but surely, the gears began to shift among the main contenders, with Hailu hitting the front with three laps to run.

At the bell, Seyaum surged up to Hailu’s shoulder, but the 20-year-old Hailu quickly responded.

Purrier St Pierre, who’d sat buried in the leading pack for much of the race, then unleashed her surge with 150 metres to run, overtaking Taye for second and doing her best to chase down Hailu.

However, she couldn’t get to her, the US athlete having to settle for silver as Hailu sealed a memorable win, her first global medal as a senior athlete.