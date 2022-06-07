ATHLETICS

Why you need to watch CAA African Championships

Cyprian Kimutai
Kenya has selected 55 athletes to take part in the competition

DOHA, QATAR - OCTOBER 01: Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya, Benjamin Kigen of Kenya, Chala Beyo of Ethiopia, Benjamin Kiplagat of Uganda and Hillary Bor of the United States compete in the Men's 3000 Metres Steeplechase heats during day five of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on October 01, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
The 22nd edition of the African Senior Athletics Championships is set to take place from Wednesday June 8 to Sunday June 12 2022 in Port-Louis, Mauritius.

Kenya as usual has fielded a very strong team heading into the championships with most pundits expecting them to finish a cut above the rest.

Athletics Kenya, the body that coordinates athletics in the country has selected 55 athletes to represent the country at the global stage. The team comprises 30 men and 25 women who will take part in both the track and field events at the Côte d’Or National Sports Complex.

Ferdinand Omanyala, reacts after competing in the men's 100m race of the Kip Keino Classic-World Athletics Continental Tour 2021, at the Kasarani stadium, on September 18, 2021 in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Africa 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala is among the stand out names that have been included in the squad. Omanyala heads into Mauritius off a remarkable run of form. He is set to be the star of the show as he will take part in three sprints; 100m, 200m and the 4x100m.

It is worth noting that out of the seven outdoor 100m races he has taken part in this year, he has only lost once. The loss came recently at the 24th Internationales Leichtathletik meeting at the Paul Greifzu Stadium in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany on May 24 where he finished second at (10.14) behind Sri Lankan Mudiyanselage Yupun Abeykoon (10.06).

Aside from Omanyala, eyes will be glued on 1,500m athlete Abel Kipsang. Kipsang secured the bronze medal at the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade. All eyes on the track had earlier been set on Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who had set an indoor 1500m world record in Lievin, France the previous month.

Bronze medallist Kenya's Abel Kipsang poses during the podium ceremony of the men's 1500 metres final during The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 at the Stark Arena, in Belgrade, on March 20, 2022. (Photo by PEDJA MILOSAVLJEVIC/AFP via Getty Images)
However, Ethiopian Samuel Tefera had other ideas and batted off the mighty challenge of Norway’s Olympic gold medallist with a championship record of 3:32.77 for the win.

At the Kip Keino Classic held in Nairobi a few months back, Kipsang completely obliterated the field. Kipsang set a time of 3:31:01, four seconds faster than Reynold Kipkorir (3:35:50) with Kumari Taki rounding off the Kenyan 1,2,3 sweep at (3:36:73).

