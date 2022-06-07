Why you need to watch CAA African Championships

Kenya as usual has fielded a very strong team heading into the championships with most pundits expecting them to finish a cut above the rest.

Athletics Kenya, the body that coordinates athletics in the country has selected 55 athletes to represent the country at the global stage. The team comprises 30 men and 25 women who will take part in both the track and field events at the Côte d’Or National Sports Complex.

Pulse Live Kenya

Omanyala star of the show

Africa 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala is among the stand out names that have been included in the squad. Omanyala heads into Mauritius off a remarkable run of form. He is set to be the star of the show as he will take part in three sprints; 100m, 200m and the 4x100m.

It is worth noting that out of the seven outdoor 100m races he has taken part in this year, he has only lost once. The loss came recently at the 24th Internationales Leichtathletik meeting at the Paul Greifzu Stadium in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany on May 24 where he finished second at (10.14) behind Sri Lankan Mudiyanselage Yupun Abeykoon (10.06).

Aside from Omanyala, eyes will be glued on 1,500m athlete Abel Kipsang. Kipsang secured the bronze medal at the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade. All eyes on the track had earlier been set on Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who had set an indoor 1500m world record in Lievin, France the previous month.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, Ethiopian Samuel Tefera had other ideas and batted off the mighty challenge of Norway’s Olympic gold medallist with a championship record of 3:32.77 for the win.