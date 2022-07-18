OREGON22

Day 3 of World Champs; Joy, optimism and disappointment

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Day three saw Kenyans clinch a silver medal in 10,000m, lose in the marathon and qualify for 1,500m men final

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 17: Kumari Taki of Kenya competes in the Men's 1500 metres during the World Athletics Championships on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Astfalck/BSR Agency/Getty Images) Atletiekunie
EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 17: Kumari Taki of Kenya competes in the Men's 1500 metres during the World Athletics Championships on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Astfalck/BSR Agency/Getty Images) Atletiekunie

Day three of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon can be summarised in three words for Kenya; Joy, optimism and disappointment.

Recommended articles

The day saw Kenya fail to clinch a medal in the men's marathon, however, Team Kenya recovered courtesy of a 10,000m silver medal from Stanley Waithaka Mburu, before Timothy Cheruiyot and Abel Kipsang secured a spot in the final of the men's 1,500m final.

In the morning session, three-time world half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor faltered in his quest to win his first world marathon.

Before the race, Kenya represented by Kamworor and Barnaba Kiptum was expected to secure a spot in the podium but to no avail.

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 17: Tamirat Tola of Team Ethiopia, Barnabas Kiptum of Team Kenya, Geoffrey Kamworor of Team Kenya and Shumi Dechasa of Team Bahrain compete in the Men's Marathon on day three of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 17: Tamirat Tola of Team Ethiopia, Barnabas Kiptum of Team Kenya, Geoffrey Kamworor of Team Kenya and Shumi Dechasa of Team Bahrain compete in the Men's Marathon on day three of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

On the morning of Sunday, July 17, the conditions were perfect for the world to witness an exciting marathon. At 6am as amateur athletes took part in the 5km race, Kamworor, Kiptum and their rivals were lined up ready to take off under the overcast.

The race which consisted of three 14km loops saw athletes run through the city of Eugene and famous Springfield – home of popular animated show, The Simpsons.

The race was slow at the start with athletes hitting about three minutes per kilometre, a pace not worthy of any championship record.

However, everything changed between the 33rd and 34th kilometre when Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola took off never to be seen again.

The 2017 silver medallist at the World Championships in London injected a pace not seen throughout the race, running at a pace of 2:43, the Ethiopian was in a race of his own, literally.

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 17: Tamirat Tola of Team Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win gold in the Men's Marathon on day three of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 17: Tamirat Tola of Team Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win gold in the Men's Marathon on day three of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Left chasing behind was a pack of four; Tola's compatriot Mosinet Geremew, Somali-born Belgian Bashir Abdi, Kamworor and Canada’s Cameron Levins.

At the finish line in a time of 2:05:36, Tola not only was the champion of the World but also the new championship record holder after obliterating the previous record of 2:06:54, set by Abel Kirui of Kenya at the 2009 world championships in Berlin.

Few seconds later, the chasing pack emerged led by Geremew at a time of 2:06.44 just four seconds faster than Abdi in 2:06.48 to round off the podium.

A visibly exhausted Kamworor, participating in his first major championship since his boda-boda accident in 2020, crossed the finish line in fifth in 2:07:14, behind Levins, 2:07:09.

Gold medallist Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola (C), silver medallist Ethiopia's Mosinet Geremew (L) and bronze medalist Belgium's Bashir Abdi (R) pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's marathon during the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on July 17, 2022. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)
Gold medallist Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola (C), silver medallist Ethiopia's Mosinet Geremew (L) and bronze medalist Belgium's Bashir Abdi (R) pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's marathon during the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on July 17, 2022. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

A couple of hours after the marathon, 22-year-old Stanley Waithaka Mburu beat the odds and inspired an entire nation after clinching the silver medal in the men’s 10,000m final despite a fall in the first lap.

From the start, it was quite obvious the Ugandans were on a mission to claim a Gold and Silver. From the halfway point in 14:01.3, Cheptegei and Kiplimo would exchange places at the lead of the pack.

With two kilometres to go, 15 athletes were still in contention to win but that swiftly changed with two laps to go as seven athletes dropped off the pack.

Silver medallist Kenya's Stanley Waithaka Mburu poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 10,000m during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 17, 2022. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Silver medallist Kenya's Stanley Waithaka Mburu poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 10,000m during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 17, 2022. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

At the bell Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawi, the 2021 Diamond League champion, held the lead but it was short-lived as Cheptegei hit the front with 300m to go, a move that cemented his place at the top of the podium.

Despite Cheptegei's dominance, the star of the day was Mburu, the 2018 world U20 silver medallist at 5000m. Despite a stumble in the opening lap, the 22-year-old managed to beat Kiplimo at the finish line at a time of 27:27.90.

READ: Stanley Mburu wins silver in 10000m final despite fall beaten by Joshua Cheptegei

1,500m duo Abel Kipsang and Timothy Cheruiyot will be aiming to put a stop to Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen's dominance after claiming a spot in the 1,500m final set for early morning on Wednesday, July 20.

Kenyan champion Kipsang, comfortably won his semi-final heat in a time of 3:33.68 seconds. Cheruiyot, silver-medallist during 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games finished fourth in his semi-final in a time of 3:37.04.

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 17: Abel Kipsang of Kenya, Jake Wightman of Great Britain, compete in the Men's 1500 metres during the World Athletics Championships on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Astfalck/BSR Agency/Getty Images) Atletiekunie
EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 17: Abel Kipsang of Kenya, Jake Wightman of Great Britain, compete in the Men's 1500 metres during the World Athletics Championships on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Astfalck/BSR Agency/Getty Images) Atletiekunie Pulse Live Kenya

Sadly, 2015 World Youth Championships, and 2016 World U20 Championships gold medallist, Kumari Taki failed to make it into the finals after falling in the second semi-final. Taki finished last in 3:50.15.

READ: Watch Abel Kipsang set new Olympic Record after sprinting from second place [Video]

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • Aguero and Henry team up to met Barcelona stars in Miami

    Aguero and Henry team up to meet Barcelona stars in Miami [Video]

  • DOHA, Qatar - At the location of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official countdown clock, powered by Hublot [Pixsell]

    FIFA World Cup changes you ought to know

  • Barcelona star Lewandowski explains dumping Bayern Munich

    'I want to win' - Barcelona star Lewandowski explains dumping Bayern Munich [Videos]

Recommended articles

Aguero and Henry team up to meet Barcelona stars in Miami [Video]

Aguero and Henry team up to meet Barcelona stars in Miami [Video]

FIFA World Cup changes you ought to know

FIFA World Cup changes you ought to know

'I want to win' - Barcelona star Lewandowski explains dumping Bayern Munich [Videos]

'I want to win' - Barcelona star Lewandowski explains dumping Bayern Munich [Videos]

Day 3 of World Champs; Joy, optimism and disappointment

Day 3 of World Champs; Joy, optimism and disappointment

Stanley Mburu's powerful finish earns him global respect

Stanley Mburu's powerful finish earns him global respect

LeBron James shows why he is still the King at Drew League

LeBron James shows why he is still the King at Drew League

Trending

ATHLETICS

Omanyala’s statement after bowing out of World Athletics Championships in Oregon

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala

African Footballer of the Year award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2019]

Mohamed Salah, Samuel Eto'o and Kanu Nwankwo have all won multiple African Footballer of the Year awards

LeBron James shows why he is still the King at Drew League

LeBron James shows why he is still the King at Drew League
OREGON22

Stanley Mburu's powerful finish earns him global respect

Silver medallist Kenya's Stanley Waithaka Mburu poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 10,000m during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 17, 2022. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
LA LIGA

'I want to win' - Barcelona star Lewandowski explains dumping Bayern Munich [Videos]

Barcelona star Lewandowski explains dumping Bayern Munich
OREGON22

Day 3 of World Champs; Joy, optimism and disappointment

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 17: Kumari Taki of Kenya competes in the Men's 1500 metres during the World Athletics Championships on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Astfalck/BSR Agency/Getty Images) Atletiekunie
QATAR 2022

FIFA World Cup changes you ought to know

DOHA, Qatar - At the location of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official countdown clock, powered by Hublot [Pixsell]
LA LIGA

Aguero and Henry team up to meet Barcelona stars in Miami [Video]

Aguero and Henry team up to met Barcelona stars in Miami