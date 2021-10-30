Eliud Kipchoge trip to PSG inspires comeback win for home side

The double Olympic marathon champion has been open about his love for PSG which was cemented when French forward Kylian Mbappé presented him with a special jersey.

A few minutes before the game, the club shared a message of the excited Kipchoge on Twitter.

In the video, the world record holder says; "Hi everyone! I'm very happy to be here at the PSG stadium. I wish all my fans and football fans a good game. Come on Paris!".

Kipchoge's words seemed to inspire the French side as they came back from a goal down to beat their rivals in the dying minutes of the game.

In the absence of Kylian Mbappé, who was suffering from an infection, Di María shone throughout the game, providing captain Marquinhos with the equaliser after Jonathan David’s opener before finding the back of the net two minutes from time.

