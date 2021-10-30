RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Eliud Kipchoge trip to PSG inspires comeback win for home side

Cyprian Kimutai

Kipchoge met PSG star Kylian Mbappé

Eliud Kipchoge together with a fan Kylian Mbappe, witnessed French club Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 victory against Lille, on Friday, October 28 at the Parc des Princes, France.
Eliud Kipchoge together with a fan Kylian Mbappe, witnessed French club Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 victory against Lille, on Friday, October 28 at the Parc des Princes, France.

The greatest marathoner of all time, Eliud Kipchoge witnessed French club Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 victory against Lille, on Friday, October 28 at the Parc des Princes, France.

The double Olympic marathon champion has been open about his love for PSG which was cemented when French forward Kylian Mbappé presented him with a special jersey.

A few minutes before the game, the club shared a message of the excited Kipchoge on Twitter.

In the video, the world record holder says; "Hi everyone! I'm very happy to be here at the PSG stadium. I wish all my fans and football fans a good game. Come on Paris!".

Kipchoge's words seemed to inspire the French side as they came back from a goal down to beat their rivals in the dying minutes of the game.

In the absence of Kylian Mbappé, who was suffering from an infection, Di María shone throughout the game, providing captain Marquinhos with the equaliser after Jonathan David’s opener before finding the back of the net two minutes from time.

Eliud Kipchoge with another fan at the PSG game. Aphelele Onke Okuhle Fassi is a South African professional rugby union player for the Sharks in Super Rugby and the Currie Cup.
Eliud Kipchoge with another fan at the PSG game. Aphelele Onke Okuhle Fassi is a South African professional rugby union player for the Sharks in Super Rugby and the Currie Cup.
The greatest athlete of all time with another fan at the PSG game. Ladji Doucouré is a French track and field athlete.
The greatest athlete of all time with another fan at the PSG game. Ladji Doucouré is a French track and field athlete.
Star PSG forward Mbappe also handed Kipchoge the special edition Mercurial Superfly VII, known as Rosa.
Star PSG forward Mbappe also handed Kipchoge the special edition Mercurial Superfly VII, known as Rosa.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

