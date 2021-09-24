RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kipchoge's disinterest in material things impresses fans

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kipchoge appeared on GQ Sports

Eliud Kipchoge The Greatest
Eliud Kipchoge The Greatest

The king of long distance running Eliud Kipchoge who recently appeared on American magazine, GQ left fans impressed with his humility. When other celebrities brag about their jewellery, Kipchoge revealed his most treasured item is a book.

Recommended articles

In the interview available on their YouTube channel, the current marathon record holder revealed the ten items he can't live without when he travels. Here is the full list.

Apple iPhone 12

The two time Olympic gold medallist believes communication is highly important. Effective communication is significant for Kipchoge especially now, as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages.

Not only does Kipchoge use his phone to communicate with his family and friends but also his management and coaches to set up a training schedule and develop relevant strategies.

Training log

The eight time marathon majors champion uses the training log to track and plan workouts, participate in challenges, view and compare workout statistics, receive assigned workouts from coaches, and share workouts with others.

"The document is 12 pages long, (one page per month). I often record how my body reacts to the different exercises as well as highlight any injury," revealed Kipchoge.

Eluid Kipchoge posing with the Alphafly Next% shoes
Eluid Kipchoge posing with the Alphafly Next% shoes via Google Images

Shoes

Kipchoge is a big fan of the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2. Inspired by input from the Kapsisiywa born athlete, England's Mohammed Farah, American Shalane Flanagan and other elite athletes, the Next% is a version of the Vaporfly Elite.

The world record-holder wore the shoes at the Tokyo Olympics where he won the marathon in 2:08:38, with a second half of 1:03:35. His winning margin of 1:20 is the biggest since Frank Shorter won the 1972 Olympic marathon.

Kipchoge loves this particular shoes as they are very light and ensure quick recovery as they allow ones feet to breathe, toes to relax and spread out as needed, and supplies extra cushioning for needed arch support and heel cradling.

Eliud Kipchoge wearing the Nike Windrunner jacket.
Eliud Kipchoge wearing the Nike Windrunner jacket. Eliud Kipchoge The Greatest Pulse Live Kenya

EK Jacket

The Nike Windrunner Eliud Kipchoge Men's Running Jacket is water-repellent, featuring a collapsible design with excellent ventilation that keeps one cool.

The jacket pays homage to record breaking Ineos 1:59 run, and the mindset that allows us to push our limits. The bold colors and patterns are accompanied by a message that the garment is "designed to meet Eliud Kipchoge's exacting standards."

The Ōura Ring claims to be the most accurate sleep and activity tracker around.
The Ōura Ring claims to be the most accurate sleep and activity tracker around. Pulse Live Kenya

Sleep ring

The Ōura sleep ring combines advanced sensor technology and a minimal design with an easy-to-use mobile app to deliver precise, personalized health insights straight from ones body.

"I require to sleep either six to seven hours," revealed Kipchoge. Studies have show that lack of sleep lowers endurance in athletes.

Aftershockz bone conduction technology delivers music through your cheekbones, ensuring ears remain completely open to hear ambient sounds
Aftershockz bone conduction technology delivers music through your cheekbones, ensuring ears remain completely open to hear ambient sounds Pulse Live Kenya

Earphones

The marathon legend is a big fan of music, with his favourite song in particular being Stronger by American Kelly Clarkson.

Kipchoge uses a special edition Aftershokz earphones. What's unique about this particular earphones is that they don't send sound through the ear canals, but through the cheekbones.

Eliud Kipchoge's interest in books started after reading some short stories in 2005
Eliud Kipchoge's interest in books started after reading some short stories in 2005 Pulse Live Kenya

Books

"There are no more loyal friends in the world than books. They have been a source of pleasure for me, allowed me to understand the world better and helped me grow as a person," expressed Kipchoge.

Through books, he has been able to learn so many principles, like how to handle and live with people, and how to handle pressure.

Glasses

Kipchoge often rocks mirror-tinted reading sunglasses that blocks around 10-60% more sunlight than standard tinted lenses. This makes them great for especially bright conditions, where reading can become particularly uncomfortable.

Eliud Kipchoge recently shared pictures of him in his tea farm in Nandi county.
Eliud Kipchoge recently shared pictures of him in his tea farm in Nandi county. Pulse Live Kenya

Tea

Kipchoge drinks a lot of tea with a lot of sugar. Instead of protein shakes, he’d have two litres of tea.

Away from athletics, Kipchoge is a huge tea farmer in Nandi county. Nature in Nandi is extremely perfect for tea developing as the soil is rich in nutrients, as well as the abundance of cool air in circulation.

Diary, notepad and pen

Kipchoge is a big fan of jotting down each and everything that happens in his life. Ever since he took part in his first global competition 17 years ago, he has documented his experience in each and every competition.

"The moment you are running, good ideas come through ones mind so immediately after my runs I put down on paper my ideas on how to make this world a running world," highlighted Kipchoge.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

TRENDING

Chelsea's Alonso to stop taking the knee

Suriname vice-president, 60, plays international football match

Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG

Kenya 7s progress to the Quarter Finals at Vancouver, Canada