Kipchoge's disinterest in material things impresses fans

In the interview available on their YouTube channel, the current marathon record holder revealed the ten items he can't live without when he travels. Here is the full list.

Apple iPhone 12

The two time Olympic gold medallist believes communication is highly important. Effective communication is significant for Kipchoge especially now, as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages.

Not only does Kipchoge use his phone to communicate with his family and friends but also his management and coaches to set up a training schedule and develop relevant strategies.

Training log

The eight time marathon majors champion uses the training log to track and plan workouts, participate in challenges, view and compare workout statistics, receive assigned workouts from coaches, and share workouts with others.

"The document is 12 pages long, (one page per month). I often record how my body reacts to the different exercises as well as highlight any injury," revealed Kipchoge.

Shoes

Kipchoge is a big fan of the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2. Inspired by input from the Kapsisiywa born athlete, England's Mohammed Farah, American Shalane Flanagan and other elite athletes, the Next% is a version of the Vaporfly Elite.

The world record-holder wore the shoes at the Tokyo Olympics where he won the marathon in 2:08:38, with a second half of 1:03:35. His winning margin of 1:20 is the biggest since Frank Shorter won the 1972 Olympic marathon.

Kipchoge loves this particular shoes as they are very light and ensure quick recovery as they allow ones feet to breathe, toes to relax and spread out as needed, and supplies extra cushioning for needed arch support and heel cradling.

EK Jacket

The Nike Windrunner Eliud Kipchoge Men's Running Jacket is water-repellent, featuring a collapsible design with excellent ventilation that keeps one cool.

The jacket pays homage to record breaking Ineos 1:59 run, and the mindset that allows us to push our limits. The bold colors and patterns are accompanied by a message that the garment is "designed to meet Eliud Kipchoge's exacting standards."

Sleep ring

The Ōura sleep ring combines advanced sensor technology and a minimal design with an easy-to-use mobile app to deliver precise, personalized health insights straight from ones body.

"I require to sleep either six to seven hours," revealed Kipchoge. Studies have show that lack of sleep lowers endurance in athletes.

Earphones

The marathon legend is a big fan of music, with his favourite song in particular being Stronger by American Kelly Clarkson.

Kipchoge uses a special edition Aftershokz earphones. What's unique about this particular earphones is that they don't send sound through the ear canals, but through the cheekbones.

Books

"There are no more loyal friends in the world than books. They have been a source of pleasure for me, allowed me to understand the world better and helped me grow as a person," expressed Kipchoge.

Through books, he has been able to learn so many principles, like how to handle and live with people, and how to handle pressure.

Glasses

Kipchoge often rocks mirror-tinted reading sunglasses that blocks around 10-60% more sunlight than standard tinted lenses. This makes them great for especially bright conditions, where reading can become particularly uncomfortable.

Tea

Kipchoge drinks a lot of tea with a lot of sugar. Instead of protein shakes, he’d have two litres of tea.

Away from athletics, Kipchoge is a huge tea farmer in Nandi county. Nature in Nandi is extremely perfect for tea developing as the soil is rich in nutrients, as well as the abundance of cool air in circulation.

Diary, notepad and pen

Kipchoge is a big fan of jotting down each and everything that happens in his life. Ever since he took part in his first global competition 17 years ago, he has documented his experience in each and every competition.