Lamu boy speaks Kiswahili in press conference, Kenyans impressed

Cyprian Kimutai

Kiswahili kitukuzwe!

Lamu footballer Feiswal Mohammed Bamkuu addresses French media in Kiswahili after signing to third tier side La Berrichonne de Châteauroux.
Lamu footballer Feiswal Mohammed Bamkuu addresses French media in Kiswahili after signing to third tier side La Berrichonne de Châteauroux.

On Friday, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) shared a clip of Feiswal Mohammed Bamkuu, a young footballer from Lamu speaking to French media in Kiswahili after signing to La Berrichonne de Châteauroux.

This is the first time in the history of Kizingitini for a player to get such an opportunity that Bamkuu. It has been the superstars dream to play professional football at a European club.

Speaking after his unveiling, Bamkuu explained how grateful he was for joining the third tier team.

“My promise to the club is that I will dedicate myself to them and also I will fly the Kenyan flag high. I am ready for the challenge. Thank you La Berrichonne de Châteauroux for the great reception. Feeling at home already," stated Bamkuu.

The move to the French side was made possible by 2017 United Nations Person of the Year Umra Omar. Omar who is the founder of Safari doctors contributed greatly to the arrangement of Bamkuu's move to France.

Omar through a social media post congratulated Bamkuu as she wished the midfielder success in his new team.

"From Kizingitini - Lamu - Kenya to the world, our very own #10 Feiswal Bamkuu @LaBerrichonne. Dear @PTROTIGNON and the entire crew, merci d'avoir repéré notre étoile.” the tweet read.

The move to the French side was made possible by 2017 United Nations Person of the Year Umra Omar (right).
The move to the French side was made possible by 2017 United Nations Person of the Year Umra Omar (right).

Bamkuu has broken the barrier as he has been raised in an environment that is faced with various challenges from, poor education, poverty and also lack of facilities to grow talent.

Bamkuu was grateful for the chance that is before him and believes he will be able to be successful in his new journey.

Through a video, Bamkuu was seen joining his teammates and taking part in the team's training sessions. The young Kenyan footballer will have the privilege of wearing the highly coveted number 10 jersey.

Cyprian Kimutai

