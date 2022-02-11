RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Harambee Stars slump one spot in FIFA rankings

Cyprian Kimutai

Kenya is ranked 103rd in the world

The Kenyan men's national football team has dropped one place in the latest FIFA Ranking, this following the team's absence at the recently held Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Cameroon.

Harambee Stars didn't take part in any competitive matches in January, therefore, failed to accumulate points. Initially ranked at position 102, the team now stands at 103.

Kenya's attempt to make an appearance in Cameroon ran into a hitch, following a torrid run in the qualifiers of Group G, where they posted mixed results to finish third behind eventual winners Egypt and Comoros.

Harambee Stars only won a solitary match, while posting four draws and a loss in other encounters. They were held to a one-all draw by Comoros Islands in Nairobi on November 11 before suffering a 2-1 loss in Moroni a couple of days later.

Belgium based Kenyan Joseph Okmu couldn't stop Mali from thrashing Harambee Stars 5-0 at the 2022 World Cup Qualifier Group E match on Thursday, October 7.
Egypt reached the final of the biennial tournament where they lost 4-2 on penalties to Senegal while Comoros who were making their debut were eliminated in the round of 16 to eventual Bronze medallist Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Senegal - who went on to win their first-ever AFCON trophy - retained the best spot in Africa, while Belgium were unmoved at the top of the global rankings.

Morocco is second in Africa, followed by Nigeria (third), Egypt (fourth), and Tunisia (fifth).

Cameroon is sixth, Algeria seventh, and Mali eighth, while the Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso complete the top 10 teams in the continent.

Senegal President rewards players with $87,000 and plots of land for winning AFCON
Top 10 teams in Africa on February FIFA rankings:

  1. Senegal
  2. Morocco
  3. Nigeria
  4. Egypt
  5. Tunisia
  6. Cameroon
  7. Algeria
  8. Mali
  9. Ivory Coast
  10. Burkina Faso

Harambee Stars slump one spot in FIFA rankings

