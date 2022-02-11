Harambee Stars slump one spot in FIFA rankings

Harambee Stars didn't take part in any competitive matches in January, therefore, failed to accumulate points. Initially ranked at position 102, the team now stands at 103.

Kenya's attempt to make an appearance in Cameroon ran into a hitch, following a torrid run in the qualifiers of Group G, where they posted mixed results to finish third behind eventual winners Egypt and Comoros.

Harambee Stars only won a solitary match, while posting four draws and a loss in other encounters. They were held to a one-all draw by Comoros Islands in Nairobi on November 11 before suffering a 2-1 loss in Moroni a couple of days later.

Pulse Live Kenya

Egypt reached the final of the biennial tournament where they lost 4-2 on penalties to Senegal while Comoros who were making their debut were eliminated in the round of 16 to eventual Bronze medallist Cameroon.

FIFA rankings for African countries

Meanwhile, Senegal - who went on to win their first-ever AFCON trophy - retained the best spot in Africa, while Belgium were unmoved at the top of the global rankings.

Morocco is second in Africa, followed by Nigeria (third), Egypt (fourth), and Tunisia (fifth).

Cameroon is sixth, Algeria seventh, and Mali eighth, while the Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso complete the top 10 teams in the continent.

Pulse Ghana

Top 10 teams in Africa on February FIFA rankings: