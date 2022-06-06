LeBron James appreciates wife Savannah after becoming a billionaire [Photos]

The 37-year-old James has been with Savannah since they were in high school.

Last week, American business magazine revealed that James is now a billionaire.

According to the report, James is the first basketball player to become a billionaire while still active.

James now joins Lakers legend late Kobe Bryant and Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan as the only NBA players to become a billionaire over the course of the careers.

James appreciates Savannah

LeBron James took to his official Instagram account to post a lengthy message to appreciate his wife after his accomplishment.

The message said, "Quick letter to my Queen, Simply just letting you know that I appreciate you more than this world has to offer!! Been my 🪨 holding this shit down from the very first jump ball!

"With all the BS that comes into our lives throughout the years and on the daily you've never waved, fluttered or allow yourself to simply not be strong for me, us but more importantly YOU!! Where would I be today w/o you I think to myself quite often.

"The answer usually comes back to "not even close to where you would have wanted to be in life"!

"This is my appreciation post to you my Queen 👸🏾 because I'm simply letting you and the world know I ain't shit without you! All I need in this life of sin, is me and my girlfriend aka best friend aka wife! Love, King."