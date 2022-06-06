NBA

LeBron James appreciates wife Savannah after becoming a billionaire [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

'Where would I be without you' - LeBron James credits his wife for his success becoming a billionaire.

LeBron James appreciates Savannah after becoming billionaire
LeBron James appreciates Savannah after becoming billionaire

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has taken to social media to celebrate his wife Savannah.

Recommended articles

The 37-year-old James has been with Savannah since they were in high school.

Last week, American business magazine revealed that James is now a billionaire.

According to the report, James is the first basketball player to become a billionaire while still active.

James now joins Lakers legend late Kobe Bryant and Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan as the only NBA players to become a billionaire over the course of the careers.

ALSO READ - Gabe Vincent leads Miami Heat in assists to qualify for the Eastern Conference final

Oladipo, Nnamdi and Adebayo help Miami Heat take down Atlanta Hawks in Game 5

Nigerian star Gabe Nnamdi Vincent shoots Miami Heat to a landslide win against the 76ers in Game 5

LeBron James appreciates Savannah after becoming billionaire
LeBron James appreciates Savannah after becoming billionaire Pulse Nigeria

LeBron James took to his official Instagram account to post a lengthy message to appreciate his wife after his accomplishment.

The message said, "Quick letter to my Queen, Simply just letting you know that I appreciate you more than this world has to offer!! Been my 🪨 holding this shit down from the very first jump ball!

LeBron James appreciates Savannah after becoming billionaire
LeBron James appreciates Savannah after becoming billionaire Pulse Nigeria

"With all the BS that comes into our lives throughout the years and on the daily you've never waved, fluttered or allow yourself to simply not be strong for me, us but more importantly YOU!! Where would I be today w/o you I think to myself quite often.

"The answer usually comes back to "not even close to where you would have wanted to be in life"!

LeBron James appreciates Savannah after becoming billionaire
LeBron James appreciates Savannah after becoming billionaire Pulse Nigeria

"This is my appreciation post to you my Queen 👸🏾 because I'm simply letting you and the world know I ain't shit without you! All I need in this life of sin, is me and my girlfriend aka best friend aka wife! Love, King."

LeBron James will now continue his preparation to win his fifth NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers under new coach Darwin Ham next season.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • LeBron James appreciates Savannah after becoming billionaire

    LeBron James appreciates wife Savannah after becoming a billionaire [Photos]

  • First Lady Margaret Kenyatta (red jacket) arrives at Kenyatta University for the official opening of the 10th All Africa University Games. Image by @FirstLadyofKenya/Twitter

    All Africa University Games opening ceremony attracts VVIP guests, find out who

  • Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the final of the women's 1,500m at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London on August 7, 2017

    All eyes on Kipyegon in much anticipated 800m race

Recommended articles

LeBron James appreciates wife Savannah after becoming a billionaire [Photos]

LeBron James appreciates wife Savannah after becoming a billionaire [Photos]

All Africa University Games opening ceremony attracts VVIP guests, find out who

All Africa University Games opening ceremony attracts VVIP guests, find out who

All eyes on Kipyegon in much anticipated 800m race

All eyes on Kipyegon in much anticipated 800m race

Steph Curry responds as Warriors bounce back with victory against Celtics in Game 2

Steph Curry responds as Warriors bounce back with victory against Celtics in Game 2

Ronaldo denied hattrick as Portugal thrash Switzerland in first Nations League win

Ronaldo denied hattrick as Portugal thrash Switzerland in first Nations League win

Kenyan boxer Fatuma Zarika acquires a brand new house [Photos]

Kenyan boxer Fatuma Zarika acquires a brand new house [Photos]

Trending

ESPORTS

Kenyan gamer Queen Arrow makes it on Forbes Top 30 Under 30

Kenyan gamer Queen Arrow, Sylvia Gathoni placed on Forbes Top 30 Under 30
SCOOP

Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos]

Thomas Partey bags chieftaincy title for helping Ghana beat Nigeria to World Cup ticket [Photos]
UNL

Ronaldo denied hattrick as Portugal thrash Switzerland in first Nations League win

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his tally of international goals to 117 with his brace against Switzerland
BOXING

Kenyan boxer Fatuma Zarika acquires a brand new house [Photos]

Kenyan boxer and WBC female super-bantamweight title holder (2016 to 2019) Fatuma Zarika
NBA FINALS

Steph Curry responds as Warriors bounce back with victory against Celtics in Game 2

Warriors beat Celtics 107-88 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals
ATHLETICS

All eyes on Kipyegon in much anticipated 800m race

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the final of the women's 1,500m at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London on August 7, 2017