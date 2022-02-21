RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Leeds United rally for temporary substitutions after Koch's head injury

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Koch was forced to leave the pitch due to the injury

Leeds United's Robin Koch stayed on the field for 19 minutes after suffering a head injury
Leeds United's Robin Koch stayed on the field for 19 minutes after suffering a head injury

Leeds United has backed calls for the introduction of temporary concussion substitutions after defender Robin Koch played on following a clash of heads only to be withdrawn 15 minutes later having developed concussion symptoms.

Recommended articles

Koch sustained a blow to the head in a challenge with Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay during a Premier League game on Sunday, but was cleared to continue with his head bandaged following a lengthy delay while he took concussion tests.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said after the match that Koch was substituted because of the effects of a cut in his head, not because he had concussion symptoms.

The club, though, said in a statement on Monday that the German had suffered a concussion and would now be following return-to-play protocols.

TOPSHOT - Manchester United's Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay (front) and Leeds United's German defender Robin Koch collide as they fight for the ball during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on February 20, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Manchester United's Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay (front) and Leeds United's German defender Robin Koch collide as they fight for the ball during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on February 20, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

“The medical staff at Leeds United have always been in favor of temporary substitutions for head injuries,” Leeds said, “as it would allow the staff more time to assess an injury and allow a period for symptoms to potentially develop.”

Since last year, teams have been able to make a permanent concussion substitution following a head injury. That allows them to retain their three regulation substitutions.

Football Association guidelines state that players who sustain a suspected concussion “should immediately be removed from the pitch and not allowed to return until the appropriate treatment has been administered.”

Full house: Leeds were hosting Manchester United in the Premier League in front of a crowd for the first time in 19 years
Full house: Leeds were hosting Manchester United in the Premier League in front of a crowd for the first time in 19 years AFP

Before Leeds’ update on Koch, the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) had said that the “if in doubt, sit them out” protocol was not being applied consistently in the sport and that the current concussion protocols weren’t prioritizing player safety.

The PFA said it has pushed for the introduction of temporary concussion substitutes because it would allow medical teams more time to assess a player’s condition.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Leeds United rally for temporary substitutions after Koch's head injury

Leeds United rally for temporary substitutions after Koch's head injury

Kimathi ecstatic after meeting rally legend Craig Breen [Video]

Kimathi ecstatic after meeting rally legend Craig Breen [Video]

Eliud Kipchoge accepts Tokyo marathon invite in style [Video]

Eliud Kipchoge accepts Tokyo marathon invite in style [Video]

Kenyan Baldev Chager crowned winner of Safari Classic Rally

Kenyan Baldev Chager crowned winner of Safari Classic Rally

Omanyala sets another record, despite loss

Omanyala sets another record, despite loss

Chager maintains Safari Classic lead ahead of final showdown

Chager maintains Safari Classic lead ahead of final showdown

Chepngetich to compete for Sh28 million at Nagoya marathon

Chepngetich to compete for Sh28 million at Nagoya marathon

Starlets pay for ongoing government versus FKF squabble

Starlets pay for ongoing government versus FKF squabble

Lioness Captain Olando named coach of UAE women's rugby team

Lioness Captain Olando named coach of UAE women's rugby team

Trending

Omanyala sets another record, despite loss

Jimmy VICAUT of France (60), Marcell JACOBS of Italy (60m) and Ferdinand OMANYALA of Kenya (60m) during the Meeting de Lievin at Arena Stade Couvert on February 17, 2022 in Lievin, France. (Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Sports hooliganilism re-surfacing in Kenyan football

A fan being ejected from the stadium by security. Photo/Boniface Okendo, Standard

Karim Adeyemi, the rising German star Bayern let get away

Germany forward Karim Adeyemi (L) scored three goals in the group stages to help Salzburg reach the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: HANS PUNZ

Brazil and Argentina ordered to play World Cup abandoned qualifier

An employee of the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) argues with Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi (L) and Argentina's Marcos Acuna as the the World Cup Qatar qualifier in Sao Paul was halted Creator: NELSON ALMEIDA