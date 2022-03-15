Lewa marathon roars back to life after two years

That was then, but this is now. On Tuesday, March 15 the organising committee held a press conference reiterating it was thrilled to launch its #LewaSafariMarathon campaign and announce the plans for this year’s race.

For the past two years, the organisers were forced to hold the event virtually but this year they have promised to deliver something "bigger and better than ever before." This year’s registration for Kenyan citizens and resident participants will open on March 23.

Pulse Live Kenya

Lewa is regarded by Runner’s World as one of the world’s top ten “must do” marathons, and listed as one of the Financial Times How To Spend It’s top 11 sporting challenges for 2022.

"Lewa Wildlife Conservancy is a UNESCO world heritage site, known for its diverse habitats of pristine forest, extensive grasslands, numerous springs and woodland which provide a stunning location for this event," read a statement in part.

According to Lewa, In 2020 the virtual event raised over Sh3.7 million "to provide vital funding to projects protecting endangered species and supporting the livelihoods of rural communities living alongside wildlife.