Lewa marathon roars back to life after two years

Cyprian Kimutai

Lewa Marathon is making its comeback this year on June 25.

Runners compete in the Lewa marathon and half-marathon, held in the Safaricom conservancy in Kenya's Laikipia district, on June 28, 2014. (PHIL MOORE/AFP via Getty Images)
Runners compete in the Lewa marathon and half-marathon, held in the Safaricom conservancy in Kenya's Laikipia district, on June 28, 2014. (PHIL MOORE/AFP via Getty Images)

The world was turned upside down by the Covid-19 pandemic and the world of sports was no different. One of the most beloved marathons in Kenya, Lewa was also forced to take a two year break.

That was then, but this is now. On Tuesday, March 15 the organising committee held a press conference reiterating it was thrilled to launch its #LewaSafariMarathon campaign and announce the plans for this year’s race.

For the past two years, the organisers were forced to hold the event virtually but this year they have promised to deliver something "bigger and better than ever before." This year’s registration for Kenyan citizens and resident participants will open on March 23.

All 1,300 runners raised funds in support of community conservation projects including education and health, where such facilities are so important in these more remote regions.
All 1,300 runners raised funds in support of community conservation projects including education and health, where such facilities are so important in these more remote regions.

Lewa is regarded by Runner’s World as one of the world’s top ten “must do” marathons, and listed as one of the Financial Times How To Spend It’s top 11 sporting challenges for 2022.

"Lewa Wildlife Conservancy is a UNESCO world heritage site, known for its diverse habitats of pristine forest, extensive grasslands, numerous springs and woodland which provide a stunning location for this event," read a statement in part.

According to Lewa, In 2020 the virtual event raised over Sh3.7 million "to provide vital funding to projects protecting endangered species and supporting the livelihoods of rural communities living alongside wildlife.

With an early start to avoid the heat of the day, you’ll be running at a mere 5,500 ft above sea level along rocky trails interspersed with welcome intervals under the shadow of giant acacia trees," concluded the statement.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

