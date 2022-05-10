Linda Ogutu announces TV comeback

Linda, who was a news anchor at KTN was appointed to the committee, forcing her to leave the newsroom and focus on the temporary assignment.

“Six months zimeisha. The FKF care taker committee is set to give its report to the Sports CS today. Then turudi kule tulitoka,” she stated.

The committee handed over its report to Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed with proposals on how to better the football fraternity in the country.

Linda Oguttu Pulse Live Kenya

Proposals of the FKF Caretaker Committee

Among the proposals given was that the FKF constitution be amended to comply with the Constitution of Kenya as well as the Sports Act.

The committee also recommended that elections be conducted in compliance with the Constitution of Kenya, the Sports Act and the new FKF constitution.

The committee further recommended that the running of the league be handed to a limited company for proper and efficient operation.

FKF Caretaker committee hands over report to CS Amina Mohammed Pulse Live Kenya

“That the FKF hands over the running of the leagues to a Limited Company for efficient and effective running of the leagues. That the Ministry of Sports, Heritage and Culture adopts the report on the commercialization of football as a sport including the appointment of a Director of Football who is to be a government employee,” the committee said.

Another recommendation by the committee was that the FKF ensures that clubs are in full compliance with FIFA rules.

Introduction of beach and indoor leagues as well as leagues for women and leagues for under 13, 15 ,17 for boys & girls in liaison with the Primary & Secondary Schools Sports Associations were also included in the report.

FKF care taker committee Pulse Live Kenya

The committee also insisted that stadiums in the country be uplifted to fit international standards as set by CAF and FIFA.