Linda Ogutu announces TV comeback

Authors:

Amos Robi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Linda Ogutu is set to return to the TV screens after six months

Linda Oguttu
Linda Oguttu

The Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee head of secretariat Linda Ogutu has hinted at going back to her previous job after the caretaker committee’s six-month term expired on Tuesday May 10, 2022.

Recommended articles

Linda, who was a news anchor at KTN was appointed to the committee, forcing her to leave the newsroom and focus on the temporary assignment.

“Six months zimeisha. The FKF care taker committee is set to give its report to the Sports CS today. Then turudi kule tulitoka,” she stated.

The committee handed over its report to Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed with proposals on how to better the football fraternity in the country.

Linda Oguttu
Linda Oguttu Linda Oguttu Pulse Live Kenya

Among the proposals given was that the FKF constitution be amended to comply with the Constitution of Kenya as well as the Sports Act.

The committee also recommended that elections be conducted in compliance with the Constitution of Kenya, the Sports Act and the new FKF constitution.

The committee further recommended that the running of the league be handed to a limited company for proper and efficient operation.

FKF Caretaker committee hands over report to CS Amina Mohammed
FKF Caretaker committee hands over report to CS Amina Mohammed FKF Caretaker committee hands over report to CS Amina Mohammed Pulse Live Kenya

“That the FKF hands over the running of the leagues to a Limited Company for efficient and effective running of the leagues. That the Ministry of Sports, Heritage and Culture adopts the report on the commercialization of football as a sport including the appointment of a Director of Football who is to be a government employee,” the committee said.

Another recommendation by the committee was that the FKF ensures that clubs are in full compliance with FIFA rules.

Introduction of beach and indoor leagues as well as leagues for women and leagues for under 13, 15 ,17 for boys & girls in liaison with the Primary & Secondary Schools Sports Associations were also included in the report.

FKF care taker committee
FKF care taker committee FKF care taker committee Pulse Live Kenya

The committee also insisted that stadiums in the country be uplifted to fit international standards as set by CAF and FIFA.

“That the FKF conducts regular workshops for players, club medics and referees to promote awareness on sports science including nutrition, anti-doping, injuries and treatment as well as endorse the importance of medical insurance for all players,” the report further read.

Topics:

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

More from category

  • TOPSHOT - The Champions League Trophy stands on display during the UEFA Champions League football group stage draw ceremony in Monaco on August 24, 2017 (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

    UEFA Champions League expanded to 36 teams

  • Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

    Erling Haaland agrees sensational switch to join Manchester City

  • Funniest names in sport

    ‘Guy Forget’ and other hilarious names in sports history

Recommended articles

UEFA Champions League expanded to 36 teams

UEFA Champions League expanded to 36 teams

Erling Haaland agrees sensational switch to join Manchester City

Erling Haaland agrees sensational switch to join Manchester City

‘Guy Forget’ and other hilarious names in sports history

‘Guy Forget’ and other hilarious names in sports history

Kipyegon, Cheruiyot headline Diamond League opener in Doha

Kipyegon, Cheruiyot headline Diamond League opener in Doha

Linda Ogutu announces TV comeback

Linda Ogutu announces TV comeback

Bayern hunt Sadio Mané

Bayern hunt Sadio Mané

Trending

LA LIGA

'We need to rest' - Ancelotti targets Liverpool Champions League final after Real Madrid derby loss at Atletico

Carlo Ancelotti has set his sight on the Champions League final against Liverpool after losing to Atletico Madrid

What next for Marcos Alonso after reportedly fighting with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel?

Marcos Alonso and Thomas Tuchel were involved in a bust-up which could result in the Spaniard leaving Chelsea
UCL

Salah’s vengeance-driven hatred of Real Madrid could cost Liverpool the final in the City of Love

Mohamed Salah has revenge on his mind against Real Madrid for the Champions League final in Paris
PREMIER LEAGUE

Ghana-eligible star Eddie Nketiah matches Kanu Nwankwo's Arsenal feat

Nketiah and Kanu
TRANSFER

Haaland informs Dortmund he wants to join Guardiola at Manchester City

Erling Haaland has reportedly agreed to join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season

Premier League research link between heading and dementia

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MAY 08: Fabricio Coloccini (L) and Gonzalo Rodriguez of San Lorenzo go for a header during the match against Palmeiras for the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019 at Allianz Parque Stadium on May 08, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
CAFCC

TP Mazembe score 95th-minute goal to take charge of semifinal fixture against RS Berkane

TP Mazembe fans cheered their team to victory at the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi on Sunday (IMAGO AFLOSPORT)

Linda Ogutu announces TV comeback

Linda Oguttu