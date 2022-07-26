PRE-SEASON

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos clash in PSG training [Video]

Messi and Ramos reignite Barcelona vs Real Madrid rivalry in PSG training

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and teammate Sergio Ramos clashed while in training with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi the reigning Ballon d' Or winner and Ramos both left La Liga last season to play for PSG.

Messi was captain of Barcelona while Ramos was captain of Real Madrid before they decided to continue their career in France.

There were several speculations about how both players who have been rivals for several years in Spain will adapt as teammates in France.

Both players spent very little time on the pitch together last season as Ramos was out injured for almost half of the season.

The new team has been in pre-season in France under new coach Christophe Galtier.

Out of the three games played, PSG have won all with Lionel Messi on target in two of those games.

The PSG team have been giving the Japanese fans a treat with open training sessions.

In one of the open training sessions, Messi and Ramos would clash after a tackle.

Messi was able to evade a challenge by Ramos to score but was furious about the intention.

With their history at Barcelona and Real Madrid as rivals, fans were able to catch the moment of tension between the two players.

See Messi and Ramos clash in PSG training below

