List of African referees to grace World Cup in Qatar

Amos Robi
Zambian referee who controversially ended Mali - Tunisia AFCON match has been selected

World football governing body FIFA has released the list of African referees to officiate at the 22nd edition of the FIFA world cup. Eight officials from Africa have been selected by FIFA for the much-anticipated tournament to be held in Qatar later in November.

Kenya and her East African Community neighbors will have no representative, with Kenya missing because of the FIFA ban imposed due to government interference by disbanding the Football Kenya Federation (FKF)and installing a caretaker committee.

Each of the eight referees come from different African nations with the popular Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe who ended the Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) match against Tunisia and Mali among those that will be in Qatar.

From South Africa Victor Gomez will be present, Jean Jacques Ndala from Congo and Mustapha Ghorbal from Algeria. Morocco will be represented by Redouane Jiyed.

This year's World Cup will be the first-ever to be competed in the Arab world. It's also only the second time a World Cup has been hosted entirely in Asia - behind South Korea/Japan in 2002.

The tournament will be running from November 21 until December 18, due to Qatar's intense summer heat.

The world cup groups have also been released, Sadio Mane will be facing yet another team from Liverpool, Netherland's Vigil Van Dijk, having eliminated fellow striker Egpyt's Mohammed Salah in the tournament's qualifiers.

African Referees Selected for 2022 FIFA World Cup.

1.Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria)

2.Redouane Jiyed (Morocco)

3.Papa Bakary Gassama (Gambia)

4.Tesssema Balmak (Ethiopia)

5.Victor Gomez (South Africa)

6.Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)

7.Maguette N’diaye (Senegal)

8.Jean Jacques Ndala (RD Congo)

