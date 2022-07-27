PRESEASON

Liverpool stars Nunez, Becker and Diaz go fishing in Austria [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
'You like Fish' - Liverpool stars hug Monster fish while in Austria

Premier League giants Liverpool are in Austria for their pre-season camp.

The players seem to be enjoying their time in the Austrian camp as they went fishing.

Liverpool’s South American contingent of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, forwards Luiz Diaz and Darwin Nunez took to the rivers in Austria to fish.

The South American stars were joined by defender Kostas Tsimikas enjoying a well-earned time away from the club’s Austrian training camp.

The South American stars were joined by defender Kostas Tsimikas Pulse Nigeria

As it would turn out, the Liverpool stars would not search the rivers in vain.

he Liverpool stars would not search the rivers in vain. Pulse Nigeria

The stars were able to catch a monster fish and were intrigued to show off on social media.

Nunez and Becker were able to get the monster fish out of the waters and posed for pictures.

The monster fish was almost as tall as Alisson and Nunez Pulse Nigeria

The monster fish was almost as tall as Alisson and Nunez, both players at six feet above.

The group posed for pictures with goalkeeper coach Claudio Taffarel also included.

