Kenyan tea makes me feel right at home - WRC driver Craig Breen

The 32-year-old made the revelation whilst speaking to DirtFish on Monday, June 20, just before the start of the pre-event recce. During recce, crews are allowed to drive through the stages and create or update their pace notes. Pace notes are documents that accurately describe a rallying route.

"During breakfast I had an umpteenth amount of tea and that has made me feel more or less at home here," said Breen. The 2012 WRC Super 2000 World Rally Champion didn't participate in the last Safari Rally but he has expressed his excitement. “The Safari Rally is an incredibly prestigious and historic event that I’ve watched many times on the TV as a kid, so I cannot wait to see what it is all about, he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The rally, set to take place between June 23 to 26 is set to be the ultimate test for not only M-Sport Ford but also Breen who will be on a mission to assess how well his driving skills are in what has been described as the toughest rally in the world.

Last year, M-Sport Ford had an amazing performance with Gus Greensmith and Adrien Fourmaux both finishing top five at the final round of the Safari Rally. Greensmith finished fourth after round six with Fourmaux coming ten microseconds behind his teammate.