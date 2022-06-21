SAFARI RALLY

Kenyan tea makes me feel right at home - WRC driver Craig Breen

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

This is the first time Breen has visited the country

Craig Breen of Ireland celebrates by his Ford Puma Rally1 on the podium on June 5, 2022 in Alghero, after placing second of the Rally of Sardegna, 5th round of the FIA World Rally Championship. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)
Craig Breen of Ireland celebrates by his Ford Puma Rally1 on the podium on June 5, 2022 in Alghero, after placing second of the Rally of Sardegna, 5th round of the FIA World Rally Championship. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

M-Sport Ford World Rally driver Craig Breen is officially in love with Kenyan tea. This is the first time the Irishman has not only visited Kenya but also the continent as he gears up for the iconic World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

Recommended articles

The 32-year-old made the revelation whilst speaking to DirtFish on Monday, June 20, just before the start of the pre-event recce. During recce, crews are allowed to drive through the stages and create or update their pace notes. Pace notes are documents that accurately describe a rallying route.

"During breakfast I had an umpteenth amount of tea and that has made me feel more or less at home here," said Breen. The 2012 WRC Super 2000 World Rally Champion didn't participate in the last Safari Rally but he has expressed his excitement. “The Safari Rally is an incredibly prestigious and historic event that I’ve watched many times on the TV as a kid, so I cannot wait to see what it is all about, he said.

Craig BREEN (IRL) and Paul NAGLE (IRL) in FORD Puma Rally1 of M-SPORT FORD WORLD RALLY TEAM in action during the SS9 - Vieira do Minho of the WRC Vodafone Rally Portugal 2022 in Matosinhos - Portugal, on May 21, 2022. (Photo by Paulo Oliveira / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Craig BREEN (IRL) and Paul NAGLE (IRL) in FORD Puma Rally1 of M-SPORT FORD WORLD RALLY TEAM in action during the SS9 - Vieira do Minho of the WRC Vodafone Rally Portugal 2022 in Matosinhos - Portugal, on May 21, 2022. (Photo by Paulo Oliveira / NurPhoto via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The rally, set to take place between June 23 to 26 is set to be the ultimate test for not only M-Sport Ford but also Breen who will be on a mission to assess how well his driving skills are in what has been described as the toughest rally in the world.

Last year, M-Sport Ford had an amazing performance with Gus Greensmith and Adrien Fourmaux both finishing top five at the final round of the Safari Rally. Greensmith finished fourth after round six with Fourmaux coming ten microseconds behind his teammate.

"It will be a huge challenge for all the crews, but we have prepared well. Sardinia went well, and we want to try to carry that rhythm forward so we will try to bring home another good result this week,” concluded Breen.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • Cristiano Ronaldo's body guard crashes 2 billion naira Bugatti

    Cristiano Ronaldo's body guard crashes 2 billion naira Bugatti

  • PHOTO 1: Sadio Mane at the 2019 CAF Awards, PHOTO 2: Sadio Mane in Munich

    Mane in Munich & other times we've seen the soon-to-be Bayern forward in stunning native outfits

  • Craig Breen of Ireland celebrates by his Ford Puma Rally1 on the podium on June 5, 2022 in Alghero, after placing second of the Rally of Sardegna, 5th round of the FIA World Rally Championship. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

    Kenyan tea makes me feel right at home - WRC driver Craig Breen

Recommended articles

Cristiano Ronaldo's body guard crashes 2 billion naira Bugatti

Cristiano Ronaldo's body guard crashes 2 billion naira Bugatti

Mane in Munich & other times we've seen the soon-to-be Bayern forward in stunning native outfits

Mane in Munich & other times we've seen the soon-to-be Bayern forward in stunning native outfits

Kenyan tea makes me feel right at home - WRC driver Craig Breen

Kenyan tea makes me feel right at home - WRC driver Craig Breen

Naomi Osaka signs exciting Australian star Nick Kyrgios to her new agency

Naomi Osaka signs exciting Australian star Nick Kyrgios to her new agency

Mercedes boss Wolff declares Porpoising issue resolved

Mercedes boss Wolff declares Porpoising issue resolved

'I don’t think his heart is fully in the game anymore'- Undefeated British fighter thinks Joshua is past his best

'I don’t think his heart is fully in the game anymore'- Undefeated British fighter thinks Joshua is past his best

Trending

TRANSFERS

Top 5 most expensive transfers in the top five leagues

empty
SPORTS GIST

UFC Champion Kamaru Usman teams up with Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos [Photos/Video]

Kamaru Usman teams up with Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos
TRANSFERS

Dani Alves and Marcelo both targeted by La Liga returnees

El Clasico rivals Dani Alves and Marcelo could be teammates at Real Valladolid next season

Samuel Eto'o pleads guilty to ₦1.6 billion tax fraud in Spain

Samuel-Etoo has pleaded guilty to charges of tax fraud
PREMIER LEAGUE

' He will write his own story'- Luis Suarez tips Darwin Nunez to succeed at Anfield

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has tipped Darwin Nunez to succeed at Anfield
TRANSFERS

Pulse of the Day: Arsenal and Man United fans set to clash heads, Haller, Moriba on the move?

L-R: Sebastien Haller, Ilaix Moriba and Lisandro Martinez.
F1

Lewis Hamilton praises Mercedes team and much maligned W13

Sir Lewis Hamilton is happy with his 3rd place finish in Montreal
F1

Mercedes boss Wolff declares Porpoising issue resolved

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks the issues around the W13 have been resolved