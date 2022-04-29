Ragnick admits United rely on Ronaldo too much

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has been a massive pivot for the English Premier League side after the Portuguese scored an equaliser against Chelsea in their 1-1 draw on Thursday, April 28.
"Right now, we very much rely on Cristiano. He also showed a very good performance when Chelsea was in possession. He helped out a lot defensively in the second half," said Ragnick during his post match press conference.
The 37-year-old equaliser is his 23rd goal of the season, same amount he ended with in 2006-07 for United when he turned 23. However, Ragnick admitted that the club will have to buy new strikers in order to stand a chance of competing for trophies next season.
"I already told you in one of the press conferences a few weeks ago there has to be a focus on bringing in a couple of new strikers, this is for sure," said Ragnick.
There were plenty of empty seats inside the stadium at kick-off as fans continued to protest the ownership of the Glazer family outside.
Once those supporters filled in after 17 minutes there were regular chants against the Glazers, while Chelsea's dominance of the game also caused some murmurs of frustration around the ground.
The London side had 21 shots to United's five during the game, 15 of them from inside the penalty area, but they failed to make that dominance pay. They took the lead through defender Marcos Alonso in the 60th minute but United equalised two minutes later.
United have to win their final three games to match the points tally of 64 they ended with in the David Moyes season of 2013-14. United have not won three successive matches all season.
