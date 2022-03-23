RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Pogba reveals World Cup medal stolen by thieves

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Pogba also said, he battled depression while at Manchester United

Paul Pogba with the 2018 World Cup
Paul Pogba with the 2018 World Cup

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed his 2018 World Cup winner's medal was one of the items stolen during a recent robbery at his home.

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 15 during his club’s Champions League defeat against Spanish side, Atletico Madrid while his children were asleep in their bedroom.

Ahead of France's friendly match against ivory Coast on Friday in Marseille, the 29-year-old world champion revealed at length what exactly happened as well as opened up on dealing with depression.

According to Le Figaro, Pogba who played as a second-half substitute against Atletico, was stunned to learn of the break-in, which happened while his wife Maria Zulay Salaues was at Old Trafford watching the match.

Paul Pogba holds off Toni Kroos during France's 1-0 win over Germany in Munich
Paul Pogba holds off Toni Kroos during France's 1-0 win over Germany in Munich AFP

"What scared me the most was that my two children were at home with the nanny during this incident.

She overheard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself with the boys in a room. For several days, she was shocked. The main thing is that my children are well," he said.

He further stated, he hopes the international break will refresh him following the burglary as well as rejuvenate his game after questions over his form at Old Trafford.

Pogba, who is out of contract in the summer, said: "This break gives me a real breath of fresh air. I want to have playing time to come back in top form at the club. Wearing this jersey, representing my country, is more than ever a source of pride."

Paul Pogba's family was robbed while he was playing for Manchester United
Paul Pogba's family was robbed while he was playing for Manchester United Pulse Nigeria

The midfielder went on to reveal, he experienced depression during Jose Mourinho's time at the club. Pogba re-signed for United during Mourinho's first season at Old Trafford in 2016 for a then-world record fee of Sh13 billion (£89.3 million) from Juventus.

The France international won three trophies under Mourinho in their debut campaign together but their relationship eventually broke down and the Portuguese stripped Pogba of the vice-captaincy in the 2018-19 season.

Paul Pogba revealed he experienced depression during Jose Mourinho's time at the club.
Paul Pogba revealed he experienced depression during Jose Mourinho's time at the club. AFP

"I've experienced depression many times in my career, but you don't talk about it," he told Le Figaro. "Sometimes you don't know who you are, you just want to isolate yourself, be alone. These are unmistakable signs.

"Personally, it started when I was with Jose Mourinho at United. You ask yourself questions, you wonder if you are at fault because you have never experienced these moments in your life.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

