'I don’t like Liverpool' - Marcus Rashford talks racism and rivalry with LeBron James [Video]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Manchester United star Rashford talks about racism and rivalry with Liverpool owner LeBron.

Marcus Rashford talks racism and rivalry with LeBron James
Marcus Rashford talks racism and rivalry with LeBron James

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford teamed up with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Recommended articles

James and Rashford teamed up on the latest episode of The Shop on the Uninterrupted.

Along with James and Rashford were marketing executive Paul Rivera, entrepreneur Maverick Carter, renowned artist Rashid Johnson and Academy Award Winner Daniel Kaluuya.

On the show, Rashford, James and the guests discussed their lives with a heavy dose of the effects of racism.

Ajax set to pay ₦12.2b for Super Eagles star to replace Manchester United target

De Frenk Rejection! De Jong tells Man United off, Calvin Bassey to win summer transfer window IF

Football Transfer News live updates

James and Rashford teamed up on the latest episode of The Shop
James and Rashford teamed up on the latest episode of The Shop Pulse Nigeria

While Rashford was filming The Shop in the United States of America (USA) he also attended the movie Premiere of Rise for NBA superstar Giannis Antetokoumpo.

Rashford explained his rise at Premier League giants Manchester United from an academy player to a member of the first team.

He said, "Since six years old. Yeah. Like, I was a United fan before I started playing for United, so I remember when I was about seven or eight, they started taking us to every home game.

"So you can imagine, from that age till 18, till I made my debut, like, I was at every single home game. It's one thing to grow up seeing a club like Manchester United from the outside.

Marcus Rashford explains the impact of Sir Alex Ferguson
Marcus Rashford explains the impact of Sir Alex Ferguson Pulse Nigeria

Rashford explained the difficulties Manchester United have been facing ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club.

He added, "So success was like when you get it once you get a taste for it, and you learn how to make it, like, more of a sure thing.

"Whereas now, like, since I've come into the team, it's been a transition period for the club. So, like, finding stability's been difficult. That's why we have so many ups and downs,

but at the same time, it's a club that is rich in history.

"I think it's a bit of everything, to be honest, you know. Most people say once Sir Alex left. Yeah, a lot changed.

Speaking about rivalry, Rashford explained why he doesn't like Premier League rivals Liverpool.

He said, “No. I don't like Liverpool. Obviously, Liverpool has history, so it's more--it's a bit more bitter, but with City, it's like, you don't like 'em, but you don't really have, like, a massive reason not to like 'em.

“You just grow up, and it's just two Manchester sides. One wears light blue. One wears red. But the rivalry with Liverpool is just. It's deep.”

Marcus Rashford explained the racism issue at the UEFA Euro final against Italy.
Marcus Rashford explained the racism issue at the UEFA Euro final against Italy. Pulse Nigeria

LeBron revealed that the TD Garden home of the NBA franchise Boston Celtics in Massachusetts is famous for racism.

He said, “I mean, Boston. - Boston, yeah. Cause they racist as fuck.

“That's why. They will say anything--and it's fine. I mean, fuck, it's my life. It's shit I've been dealing with my whole life.

“I don't mind it. Like, I hear it. Like, if I hear somebody, like, close by, I'll check 'em real quick.

“I move on to the game. Whatever the fuck. They gonna say whatever the fuck they want to say. They might throw something on you.

LeBron James says Boston Celtics are racist as fuck
LeBron James says Boston Celtics are racist as fuck Pulse Nigeria

“I mean I got a beer thrown on me leaving the game. You know, like Boston is-- - Yeah. It's Boston.

Rashford also explained what happened when three black kids missed a penalty against Italy in the UEFA European Championship final.

The conclusion by the guests was on reminding people that racism is not as a result of black people underachieving in the society.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Marcus Rashford talks racism and rivalry with LeBron James

    'I don’t like Liverpool' - Marcus Rashford talks racism and rivalry with LeBron James [Video]

  • Ferdinand Omanyala secures a place in the semis at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA

    Omanyala shines in USA, storms into semis after arriving just hours to the race

  • TOPSHOT - Uganda Cranes' centre, Michael Okorach (bottom) takes down Kenya's foward Oliver Mang'eni on July 7, 2018 during their 2019 Japan Rugby Union World Cup qualifying match - between Kenya and Uganda part of The Rugby Africa Gold Cup - in Nairobi on July 7, 2018. - Kenya won 38-22. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

    Find out why Elgon Cup has been cancelled for a third year running

Recommended articles

'I don’t like Liverpool' - Marcus Rashford talks racism and rivalry with LeBron James [Video]

'I don’t like Liverpool' - Marcus Rashford talks racism and rivalry with LeBron James [Video]

Omanyala shines in USA, storms into semis after arriving just hours to the race

Omanyala shines in USA, storms into semis after arriving just hours to the race

Find out why Elgon Cup has been cancelled for a third year running

Find out why Elgon Cup has been cancelled for a third year running

'More than enough'- Jon Jones intensifies training ahead of potential clash against Francis Ngannou

'More than enough'- Jon Jones intensifies training ahead of potential clash against Francis Ngannou

Why Nairobi lost bid to host 2025 World Championships

Why Nairobi lost bid to host 2025 World Championships

'We will not abandon him'- Family members react to Nick Kyrgios' outburst at Wimbledon

'We will not abandon him'- Family members react to Nick Kyrgios' outburst at Wimbledon

Trending

EXPLAINED

Why Nairobi lost bid to host 2025 World Championships

A picture taken on May 12, 2018 shows a view of Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
FKF PL

Tributes pour in for Sofapaka star Wisdom Naya

Tributes pour in for Sofapaka star Wisdom Naya
UFC

'More than enough'- Jon Jones intensifies training ahead of potential clash against Francis Ngannou

UFC Legend Jon 'Bones' Jones could be returning to the octagon soon
RUGBY

Find out why Elgon Cup has been cancelled for a third year running

TOPSHOT - Uganda Cranes' centre, Michael Okorach (bottom) takes down Kenya's foward Oliver Mang'eni on July 7, 2018 during their 2019 Japan Rugby Union World Cup qualifying match - between Kenya and Uganda part of The Rugby Africa Gold Cup - in Nairobi on July 7, 2018. - Kenya won 38-22. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
TENNIS

'We will not abandon him'- Family members react to Nick Kyrgios' outburst at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios' family members have reacted to his outburst at Wimbledon
ATHLETICS

Omanyala shines in USA, storms into semis after arriving just hours to the race

Ferdinand Omanyala secures a place in the semis at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA

'I don’t like Liverpool' - Marcus Rashford talks racism and rivalry with LeBron James [Video]

Marcus Rashford talks racism and rivalry with LeBron James

'This was probably the right time'- George Russell opens up about signing for Mercedes

George Russell has spoken on his move to Mercedes