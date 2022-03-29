Ex-Gor Mahia coach selected to run academy founded by pastor

The information was revealed by Kenya’s Ambassador to UK, Manoah Esipisu on Tuesday, March 29. Esipisu further stated a partnership with English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur is in the offing.

“Former Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison is returning to Kenya to run a start-up soccer academy known as Emerging Stars, an initiative of Kenyan UK Pastor Boniface Mbugua with partnership by premiership side @SpursOfficial inching close. Adding to the pool of talent for#WorldCup2026," tweeted the ambassador.

Harrison has managed 13 clubs

Harrison was earlier this year sacked by K'Ogalo following a series of poor results in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

Harrison who had been in charge for just five months, was sent packing alongside his assistant Sammy Omollo and goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango. Harrison had joined the team last August as a replacement for Vaz Pinto who resigned and left for Portugal.

Harrison has a vast C.V having managed 13 clubs since his managerial debut in 1994.

Among the clubs he has coached include Chippa United and Golden Arrows of the Premier Soccer League in South Africa, and Zimbabwe's PSL teams Harare City and Highlanders FC, as well as Botswana's Township Rollers.