RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Ex-Gor Mahia coach selected to run academy founded by pastor

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The pastor, Boniface Mbugua is based in UK

Former Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison, Kenya’s Ambassador to UK, Manoah Esipisu and pastor Boniface Mbugua, have reached an agreement to run a start-up football academy known as Emerging Stars.
Former Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison, Kenya’s Ambassador to UK, Manoah Esipisu and pastor Boniface Mbugua, have reached an agreement to run a start-up football academy known as Emerging Stars.

Boniface Mbugua, a Kenyan pastor based in the United Kingdom has settled on former Gor Mahia head coach Mark Harrison to run a start-up football academy known as Emerging Stars.

Recommended articles

The information was revealed by Kenya’s Ambassador to UK, Manoah Esipisu on Tuesday, March 29. Esipisu further stated a partnership with English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur is in the offing.

“Former Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison is returning to Kenya to run a start-up soccer academy known as Emerging Stars, an initiative of Kenyan UK Pastor Boniface Mbugua with partnership by premiership side @SpursOfficial inching close. Adding to the pool of talent for#WorldCup2026," tweeted the ambassador.

Harrison was earlier this year sacked by K'Ogalo following a series of poor results in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

Harrison who had been in charge for just five months, was sent packing alongside his assistant Sammy Omollo and goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango. Harrison had joined the team last August as a replacement for Vaz Pinto who resigned and left for Portugal.

Mark Harrison (left) who had been in charge for just five months, was sent packing alongside his assistant Sammy Omollo (2nd left) and goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango (masked).
Mark Harrison (left) who had been in charge for just five months, was sent packing alongside his assistant Sammy Omollo (2nd left) and goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango (masked). Pulse Live Kenya

Harrison has a vast C.V having managed 13 clubs since his managerial debut in 1994.

Among the clubs he has coached include Chippa United and Golden Arrows of the Premier Soccer League in South Africa, and Zimbabwe's PSL teams Harare City and Highlanders FC, as well as Botswana's Township Rollers.

The 60 year old tactician was also a goalkeeper who played for Southampton between 1977 and 1979 plus at Stoke City between 1982 and 1984.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Worry as MotoGP cargo plane breaks down in Mombasa

Worry as MotoGP cargo plane breaks down in Mombasa

Ex-Gor Mahia coach selected to run academy founded by pastor

Ex-Gor Mahia coach selected to run academy founded by pastor

Messi and Neymar ranked most paid athletes

Messi and Neymar ranked most paid athletes

Canada qualify for first World Cup since 1986

Canada qualify for first World Cup since 1986

Pro-wrestler Triple H retires

Pro-wrestler Triple H retires

Public to use 46 acre sports complex for free, declares Uhuru

Public to use 46 acre sports complex for free, declares Uhuru

The first-ever winner of the Ballon d'Or retired at 50

The first-ever winner of the Ballon d'Or retired at 50

Citizen TV news anchor Mike Okinyi lands gov't role

Citizen TV news anchor Mike Okinyi lands gov't role

Everything you need to know about World Cup qualifiers

Everything you need to know about World Cup qualifiers

Trending

Citizen TV news anchor Mike Okinyi lands gov't role

Citizen TV's Mike Okinyi who has revealed why he did not take multi-million gift from Victor Wanyama

Public to use 46 acre sports complex for free, declares Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta opens Jamhuri Sports Complex to the public

Find out how much Michael Olunga earns in Qatar

DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 18: Michael Olunga of Al Duhail celebrates after winning the Emir of Qatar Cup final match between Al Duhail and Al Gharafa at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on March 18, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Pogba reveals World Cup medal stolen by thieves

Paul Pogba with the 2018 World Cup