Double amputee Marko Cheseto sets new world record

Cyprian Kimutai

Kenya has once again left a mark on the global stage. On Sunday, at the Gasparilla Distance Classic in Florida, Marko Cheseto became the first double amputee to run 21 kilometres in one hour, 16 minutes and 58 seconds.

The 38-year-old, running on his prosthetic running blades, obliterated the previous record, 1:17:05 set by American Brian Reynolds in 2018.

Cheseto started the race at 6:00 a.m. feeling great, only to struggle intensely in the heat and humidity once the sun rose.

“I pushed harder than I ever have at the end of any race in my life,” he said after the race.

He added: “I said, 'Oh my gosh, I know I’m so close, I just can’t miss this today',” Cheseto narrated, “So I pushed so hard and I was struggling so much, but I just had to do it. I just had to.”

Marko Cheseto, 38, of Groveland, crosses the finish line of the half-marathon in 11th place Sunday during the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]
Marko Cheseto, 38, of Groveland, crosses the finish line of the half-marathon in 11th place Sunday during the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ] Pulse Live Kenya

In 2008, Cheseto moved from Kenya to join the University of Alaska Anchorage in the U.S. on a running scholarship.

In 2011, Cheseto’s cousin, William Ritekwiang joined him on the team, but died by suicide, a loss that sent Cheseto into a deep depression. One day, after taking an excess of anti-depressant medication, he went for a run in the snow.

Cheseto represents Kenya at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics held in Japan from August 24 – September 5 2021
Cheseto represents Kenya at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics held in Japan from August 24 – September 5 2021 Pulse Live Kenya

He awoke three days later, his shoes frozen at his feet. The frostbite was so severe that he lost both legs below the knees.

In 2013, he received his first running prostheses from the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF). Running blades can cost Sh1.7 million each, and they need to be highly customised for each athlete to use.

Cheseto decided to try to qualify for the 2016 Paralympics in sprinting events, but that didn’t work out, so he shifted course to the marathon. His first was the 2018 New York Marathon, and his second was Boston in 2019.

Eight years after losing his legs, Cheseto set a world record for a marathon by a double amputee with a time of 2:42:24 at the 2019 Boston Marathon.

Cheseto reacts after finishing the Disney Princess Half Marathon on February 25, 2020 Courtesy; Walt Disney World Resort
Cheseto reacts after finishing the Disney Princess Half Marathon on February 25, 2020 Courtesy; Walt Disney World Resort Pulse Live Kenya

And then in 2021 at the New York Marathon, Cheseto beat his own record to hold the new world record for a marathon by a double amputee with a time of 2:35:55.

“When people see me running, I hope it inspires people. I think maybe if people see someone running with no feet, they might think. What’s my excuse?" the World Record holder concluded.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

