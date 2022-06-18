Belgian co-driver reveals special helmet ahead of Safari Rally

The designers created a fun, colourful design that portrays the beauty of the Safari Rally and Kenya as a whole. The helmet features drawings of the majestic wildlife found in the East African country as well two Swahili words; 'Jambo' (hello) as well as 'Safari' (trip).

The helmet also depicts an earth tone in terms of colour as Dubai based company, Bell Racing splashed variations of green across the helmet with animal prints complimenting the design. Colours of the Belgian flag are also spread out across the helmet to depict Wydaeghe's love for his country.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Wydaeghe introduced his new helmet design to the world, writing: "I’m happy to share with you my new Bell HP10 rally helmet, “Safari Edition”! Last year’s edition of the rally felt very special to me, so I’ve decided to give my helmet a “Safari” touch!"

2021 was a special year for Wydaeghe alongside his compatriot driver Thierry Neuville as they won two rallies in the formers debut season, one of which came during their home rally in Belgium. The other was in November during the Rally de Catalunya in Spain.

Wydaeghe concluded the post by thanking KV design as well as Bell Racing before expressing his excitement ahead of the Safari Rally. He alongside Neuville will be aiming to right their wrongs at the toughest WRC competition in the world following their retirement last year due to a broken damper on the last day.