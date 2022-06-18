SAFARI RALLY

Belgian co-driver reveals special helmet ahead of Safari Rally

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

The helmet embodies fun, adventure but most importantly beauty of the Safari Rally

Martijn Wydaeghe, Belgian WRC co-driver reveals special helmet ahead of Safari Rally
Martijn Wydaeghe, Belgian WRC co-driver reveals special helmet ahead of Safari Rally

At the 2022 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally, Belgian co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe will be sporting a special helmet designed by Bulgarian company KV Designs.

Recommended articles

The designers created a fun, colourful design that portrays the beauty of the Safari Rally and Kenya as a whole. The helmet features drawings of the majestic wildlife found in the East African country as well two Swahili words; 'Jambo' (hello) as well as 'Safari' (trip).

The helmet also depicts an earth tone in terms of colour as Dubai based company, Bell Racing splashed variations of green across the helmet with animal prints complimenting the design. Colours of the Belgian flag are also spread out across the helmet to depict Wydaeghe's love for his country.

Martijn Wydaeghe, Belgian WRC co-driver reveals special helmet ahead of Safari Rally
Martijn Wydaeghe, Belgian WRC co-driver reveals special helmet ahead of Safari Rally Pulse Live Kenya

In an Instagram post on Friday, Wydaeghe introduced his new helmet design to the world, writing: "I’m happy to share with you my new Bell HP10 rally helmet, “Safari Edition”! Last year’s edition of the rally felt very special to me, so I’ve decided to give my helmet a “Safari” touch!"

2021 was a special year for Wydaeghe alongside his compatriot driver Thierry Neuville as they won two rallies in the formers debut season, one of which came during their home rally in Belgium. The other was in November during the Rally de Catalunya in Spain.

Martijn Wydaeghe, Belgian WRC co-driver reveals special helmet ahead of Safari Rally
Martijn Wydaeghe, Belgian WRC co-driver reveals special helmet ahead of Safari Rally Pulse Live Kenya

Wydaeghe concluded the post by thanking KV design as well as Bell Racing before expressing his excitement ahead of the Safari Rally. He alongside Neuville will be aiming to right their wrongs at the toughest WRC competition in the world following their retirement last year due to a broken damper on the last day.

"Thanks to @kvdesign for the design and to @bellracinghq for the amazing paintwork! Can’t wait to put the new lid on during shakedown on Wednesday 🤩😍"

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • Depay gifts Ghanaian president Barcelona jersey

    Depay gifts Ghanaian president Barcelona jersey

  • Martijn Wydaeghe, Belgian WRC co-driver reveals special helmet ahead of Safari Rally

    Belgian co-driver reveals special helmet ahead of Safari Rally

  • Kenyan juniors tennis player Angella Okutoyi

    Angela Okutoyi travels to London, ready to shine at Wimbledon

Recommended articles

Depay gifts Ghanaian president Barcelona jersey

Depay gifts Ghanaian president Barcelona jersey

Belgian co-driver reveals special helmet ahead of Safari Rally

Belgian co-driver reveals special helmet ahead of Safari Rally

Angela Okutoyi travels to London, ready to shine at Wimbledon

Angela Okutoyi travels to London, ready to shine at Wimbledon

Eagles midfielder Yves Bissouma completes £25m switch to Tottenham from Brighton

Eagles midfielder Yves Bissouma completes £25m switch to Tottenham from Brighton

A Guide To Online Casinos In Kenya

A Guide To Online Casinos In Kenya

Osimhen shows off style, Moses Simon gifts Benue State governor Super Eagles jersey

Osimhen shows off style, Moses Simon gifts Benue State governor Super Eagles jersey

Trending

SCOOP

Osimhen shows off style, Moses Simon gifts Benue State governor Super Eagles jersey

Osimhen shows off style, Moses Simon gifts Benue State governor Super Eagles jersey
WORLD CUP

'80 Superbowls, 80 finals' - Quotes as FIFA reveals cities for historic 2026 48-team fiesta

empty
TRANSFERS

Eagles midfielder Yves Bissouma completes £25m switch to Tottenham from Brighton

empty

Angela Okutoyi travels to London, ready to shine at Wimbledon

Kenyan juniors tennis player Angella Okutoyi
SAFARI RALLY

The week of Safari is the highlight of the year - Gus Greensmith

PORTO, PORTUGAL - MAY 21: Gus Greensmith of Great Britain is seen in the Exponor Service Area during Day Three of the FIA World Rally Championship Portugal on May 21, 2022 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)
BETAMARKET

PSG to sign Mourinho and other creative bets to stake on BetKing this off-season

Jose Mourinho is odds on to become the next PSG manager
TRANSFER

Pulse of the Day Gist: Arsenal have signed one of the best creative midfielders in Fabio Vieira

Fabio Vieira is best deployed in a central role if you want to get the best out of him.
SCOOP

Depay gifts Ghanaian president Barcelona jersey

Depay gifts Ghanaian president Barcelona jersey