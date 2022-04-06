Masters 2022: Champions Dinner and the Tiger Woods question

Its 2022 edition, April 5, at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia comes ahead of tee-off on Thursday, April 7.

This elite event is a preserve for past champions and the honorary members of the tournament, the Tuesday meet was hosted by the reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama.

The reigning champion has the privilege of choosing the menu and Matsuyama recently admitted to Reuters, feeling a little bit of pressure ahead of the dinner.

“I don’t speak English very well and so it’s kind of a two-sided coin. I’m looking forward to it, of course, to be with all those great past Masters champions but, at the same time too, very nervous about the speech I’ll be giving,” he stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Japan golf champion is also involved in a race against time to be fit for the Thursday tee-off as he is still recovering from a back injury.

Augusta Golf Club and the return of Tiger Woods

Arguably one of the most prestigious golf majors, the Master has attracted over 90 players with the biggest story being that of the possible and imminent return of Tiger Woods.

The 15-time major winner could make his comeback after suffering from a life-threatening car crash last year which nearly cost him his right leg.

2022 Golf Champions Dinner/ The Masters Pulse Live Kenya

The 46-year old was greeted with a rapturous welcome at the Augusta National Golf Club as he went through his paces in a practice round on Sunday (April 4).

Woods said that he will make a ‘game-time’ decision on whether or not he will participate.

This year’s event will be the 86th Edition and it will run through from Thursday to Sunday.

Players will also take part in a Par-3 contest on Wednesday as one of the many traditions of the tournament.