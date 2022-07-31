Barcelona stars Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele teamed up with Ghanaian rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur Michael Owusu Addo known professionally as Sarkodie.
Memphis Depay and Dembele team up with Sarkodie in the USA [Photos]
Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie shows off style with Barcelona boys Depay and Dembele.
Depay and Dembele were able to team up with Sarkodie during Barcelona's pre-season tour of the United States of America (USA).
Depay and Dembele are two players of African origin that play for one of the biggest teams in world football.
The Barcelona stars were captured in stylish outfits with Sarkodie in New York.
Depay and Dembele meet Sarkodie
Sarkodie is regarded as one of the pioneers of modern day Ghanaian rap and is respected as an African music great.
Dembele has African heritage as his mother is Mauritanian-Senegalese while his father is Malian.
Depay on the other hand has closer ties to Sarkodie as his grand father hails from Ghana.
Depay traveled to Ghana during his break and was able to get more knowledge about his roots.
During his time in the Gold Coast, Depay met with the president Nana Akufo-Addo, high ranking chiefs and even street footballers.
After the meeting with Sarkodie, Depay and Dembele both found the back of the net as Barcelona beat Major League Soccer (MLS) side the New York Red Bulls in their final pre-season game in the USA.
