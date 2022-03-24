Mesut Özil woes continue as Fenerbahçe drop him from squad

In a short statement, the Turkish club announced that action had been taken against the former Arsenal man and fellow midfielder Ozan Tufan.

"Our Football A Team players Mesut Özil and Ozan Tufan have been excluded from the squad as per the decision taken. It is announced to the public," read the statement.

Football.london reported that an altercation between Özil and interim manager Ismail Kartal occurred during the team's 2-1 home win against second-placed Konyaspor, when the midfielder was substituted at half-time.

Ozil started their two most recent wins after returning from a six-week injury lay-off to face Trabzonspor on March 6. He scored against Alanyaspor before playing 45 minutes of the victory over Konyaspor on Sunday.

It is also said that Özil and Tufan will not be allowed to train with the first-team ahead of their away fixture against Kayserispor this weekend.

Trouble at Arsenal

The 33-year-old, signed a three-year-contract with the club, 14 months ago but missed the first eight game of 2022 with a lower back problem. He has however, scored eight league goals and captained Fenerbahçe this season.

Before joining the Turkish side, Özil was one of Arsenal's highest earners, but was left out of their Premier League and Europa League squads before his departure. It's believed Özil didn't see eye to eye with coach Mikel Arteta and his vision for the Gunners.