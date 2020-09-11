Harambee Stars Striker and Kashiwa Reysol Football Club player Michael Olunga Oganda has been named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the month of August for the J1 League in Japan.

Olunga who has had a smooth run at the Japanese top league is currently the top scorer with 15 goals from 14 matches.

A thankful Olunga, shared the good news via his social media pages after receiving the prestigious award, saluting his team mates, coaching staff and fans for their unwavering support.

Michael Olunga Oganda (Courtesy)

Meiji Yasuda Konami MVP

“Its humbling to be named the Meiji Yasuda Konami MVP of 2020 August. Firstly to thank God for His unending grace.

"Secondly, thanks from the bottom of my heart to my team mates,coaching staff, surbodinate staff, and fans for their support. Thanks, and to many more, always working hard for the team's victory！🙏🏾. Inshallah 🙏🏾🙏🏾,” shared Michael Olunga.

Olunga joined the Kashiwa Reysol back in August 2018 and since then he never misses on the scoring board. In July (2020) Olunga got his first hat-trick at the Club.

In August 2019, the striker was again named player of the month for his exemplary work on the pitch.

Also Read: Michael Olunga's new Sh15 million salary after signing for Japanese club

Michael Olunga Oganda (Courtesy)

Michael Olunga Oganda (Courtesy)

“I am happy to be elected August player of the month. I would like to thank God Almighty for His blessings. Without you it wouldn't be possible. My teammates, my supporters and everyone who believes in me,I am truly thankful

All I can do is to continue working hard and pray for better tidings in the future GOD ABOVE ALL 🙏” wrote Olunga.

The former Gor Mahia player became the first Kenyan footballer to play professionally in Japan, when he signed for Kashiwa Reysol in 2018.

Michael Olunga Oganda (Courtesy)

In January 2018, while playing for Girona FC, Olunga made history after becoming the first Kenyan footballer to score a hat-trick in the La liga.