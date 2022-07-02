Sonko promises to take Conjestina for prayers to help her bounce back

Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has offered again to help the former boxing sensation Conjestina Achieng' after a heartbreaking photo of her current condition surfaced online this week.
Through his social media, Sonko confirmed that he had dispatched one of his vehicles to Conjestina’s rural home to help transport her to Mombasa for prayers.
Sonko highlighted that following a family meeting they resolved to take Conjestina for prayers after previous rehabilitations failed to help her recover from substance abuse.
"I've singlehandedly helped her before, taken her to various hospitals and rehab centers including Nairobi County rehabilitation center in Parklands, Diani Beach among others where she gets full recovery and discharged then when she gets back to shags after a while gets worse again," said Sonko
He added: "However despite my busy court schedule and tribulations, I have decided to continue helping her including taking her to Mtumishi prophetess Mary Kagendo for prayers. I am just now dispatching a car with my team to Siaya to facilitate her movement."
The politician said that he offered to assist after being contacted by Charltone Otieno Conjestinas's son on WhatsApp requesting his help as he decried being ignored by other leaders.
"I'm truly saddened by this WhatsApp message from Conjestina's son. They have been appealing for help but none of our leaders has heeded their cry," said the politician.
"I'm also humbly appealing to any well-wisher who is willing to help tusaidiane sote kwa huyu shujaa in any little ways we can," he added, directing members of the public to contact Conjestina's brother.
Conjestina was diagnosed with Schizoaffective Disorder in 2011.
