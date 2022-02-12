RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Border security on high alert after Garissa IED attack

Cyprian Kimutai

KDF troops are engaged in security exercise near Kenya-Somalia border

Kenyan soldiers climb into a truck as they prepare to advance near Liboi in Somalia, on October 18, 2011, near Kenya's border town with Somalia. (STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)
An Improvised Explosive Device IED attack in Sangailu, Holugho sub-county in Garissa county on Thursday has led to security agents conducting an operations along the Kenya-Somalia border.

Al-Shabaab militants have seemingly resumed attacks in Kenya after months of relative peace and stability.

The incident in Garissa is the third terror attack in the North Eastern border in a span of three weeks.

Last week, the militants killed over 10 people near Mandera, after targeting a passenger vehicle. This was the first attack on Kenyan soil in as many months according to police reports.

A few days later, the militants killed four people in the neighboring Wajir County just within the area where the Kenyan Defense Forces [KDF] have been conducting operations along with American counterparts.

Al-Shabaab has been planting explosives on the routes used by the security agencies. They have also been targeting communication masts in their attacks.

The area is near the Somalia border, and the militants usually cross at will and stage attacks before escaping back.

On Wednesday, Northeastern regional commissioner James Kianda urged residents to cooperate with the security apparatus to improve security.

Garissa leaders also urged residents to be more vigilant and report any suspicious persons to the authorities.

The leaders cautioned residents against hiding or collaborating with al-Shabaab members. They said in the end, the terrorists will turn against them and their people.

