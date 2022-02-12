Border security on high alert after Garissa IED attack

Al-Shabaab militants have seemingly resumed attacks in Kenya after months of relative peace and stability.

The incident in Garissa is the third terror attack in the North Eastern border in a span of three weeks.

Last week, the militants killed over 10 people near Mandera, after targeting a passenger vehicle. This was the first attack on Kenyan soil in as many months according to police reports.

A few days later, the militants killed four people in the neighboring Wajir County just within the area where the Kenyan Defense Forces [KDF] have been conducting operations along with American counterparts.

Al-Shabaab has been planting explosives on the routes used by the security agencies. They have also been targeting communication masts in their attacks.

The area is near the Somalia border, and the militants usually cross at will and stage attacks before escaping back.

On Wednesday, Northeastern regional commissioner James Kianda urged residents to cooperate with the security apparatus to improve security.

Garissa leaders also urged residents to be more vigilant and report any suspicious persons to the authorities.