Tanzania's biggest derby to hold a minute silence in honour of Kibaki

Cyprian Kimutai
Before start of Yanga vs Simba derby, a minute silence will be held in honour of Mwai Kibaki

Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango (number 16) takes part in a previous Kariakoo derby

A minute’s silence will be held as a mark of respect to former President Mwai Kibaki before the start of the prestigious Kariakoo Derby featuring Tanzania's biggest clubs; Simba and Yanga on Saturday, April 30.

Speaking to the press ahead of the weekend's crucial derby, Karim Boimanda, Information Officer of the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) released a statement expressing the league's interest to pay their last respects to the late Kibaki.

"We will have one minute of mourning for the death of former Kenyan President" said Boimanda. The revelation comes only hours after Tanzania President Samia Suluhu declared Friday and Saturday as days of national mourning.

President Suluhu late on Thursday, April 28 encouraged her citizenry to show solidarity for their neighbours “during this difficult period” as well as instructed the Tanzanian flag to be flown at half-mast across the country and at diplomatic missions abroad.

On Saturday, the two Dar es Salaam giants will come face to face once more before the end of the campaign and that could prove to be the difference-maker in how the season pans out.

Yanga, as the only unbeaten side, is chasing an invincible record that was previously set by Simba SC and Azam FC. The two clubs finished the season unbeaten in the 2009/10 and 2013/14 campaigns respectively.

FILE image of a previous Kariokoo derby Pulse Live Kenya

However, Yanga spokesman Haji Manara warned his fans and players not be too excited stating they are yet to win the title, despite being 13 points ahead of second-placed Simba.

“The title race is in our hands, but in reality, we have not yet won it. You can’t be champions until it is mathematically impossible for others to catch up. At the moment, we stand a very good chance of lifting the title but we are not yet champions,” he said.

However, even if Yanga loses, Simba would still be hoping they will have to drop 10 out of 27 points, with Simba having to win all their remaining games to stand a chance to claim the coveted trophy.

