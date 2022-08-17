'My dad never told me he loved me until' - Kamaru Usman makes confession about the role of his father to become UFC Champion

Born in Auchi Nigeria, Usman was brought up to understand the culture and how he represented the country on the global stage.

The 35-year-old was with NFL stars Brandon Marshall, Lesean McCoy, Pacman Jones and D.J Williams on the I am Athlete Podcast.

On the podcast, Usman the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder explained how the way his father brought him up helped in his journey to the top of the sport.

On the podcast, Usman started off by explaining his mentality about the sport.

He dissected the importance of anger that revealed his growth throughout the years.

According to Usman, after getting to the pinnacle of the sport, he now has to do research about some of the greatest athletes of all-time to stay on top.

He said, "I've grown a lot in the last three years I'm 35 now in the last three years I've grown exponentially to where now I research if I don't really know certain things or I feel a certain way I'll go research.

'What was the best doing what was MJ doing what he was playing you know what was Kobe do what was all these athletes what were they doing at that time so I started researching and I started MJ thought the way that I was thinking."

Usman on his father

Usman also went on to give an explanation on how he was brought up in Nigeria and when his family moved to the United States of America (USA).

The UFC welterweight star started off detailing his fight with Gilbert Burns and then explained the importance of family.

He said, "The biggest thing is that the difference is I was there long enough to get the culture to where I came here and now seeing how things are here now.

"It's it's kind of borderline sad to me because that's the dynamic of how it is here you 18 get out go get you a job you're a man now or you're an adult get out there it's very very common to have first second third generation all in the same household you know figuring it out.

"You need help with this we got you your kids yeah this is where they stay we the family raises that's when they say takes a village that's how it is that's the village you know to here where it's just get out

Usman explained that being raised by a Nigerian father the goal was always to get his approval.

About his dad, He said, 'A humongous role my dad was a military, dad he was a major in the army in Nigeria.

"My dad was just he's just so hard he was one of those dudes to where my dad never told me he loved me until I think I remember being an adult before he actually said that.

"That didn't mean I didn't know my dad didn't love me did love me I knew my dad loved me he'd have to say it to me but I knew.

"As Africans parents when we immigrate here you know it's a sensible thing we want our children our offspring's to go into avenues that are going to feed them forever to where they don't have to struggle."

According to Usman, the lessons his father taught him are still beneficial in his reign as UFC champion.