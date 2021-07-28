Kenyan aims to set new Guinness Record for most burpees

The burpee, a squat thrust with an additional stand between reps, is a full body exercise used in strength training. The movement itself is primarily an anaerobic exercise, but when done in succession over a longer period can be utilized in as an aerobic exercise.

Currently, the most burpees in 12 hours is 7,295, and was achieved by Michael Aliotti in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on September 28, 2018.

Aliotti entitled his attempt "Burpees for Vets," using the record attempt to help raise awareness and funding for veterans with post traumatic stress.

Aliotti also attempted this record in 2016 in an event entitled "Burpees Beat Cancer," raising money for local cancer patients.

Abdool alias Mr. Shredded was born with severe lung infection which later developed into chronic asthma. However, he didn't allow his illness prevent him from achieving his dream of become a fitness and health coach.

Mr. Shredded who is originally from Mauritius believes nothing is impossible. From being overweight and disease ridden as a child to dominating social media space with his fitness videos.

"Weakness is a choice. Either you stand up and fight or lay down and fade," says Abdool who was initially meant to attempt breaking the record in April this year but had to postpone due to renewed COVID-19 restrictions.

In March 26, 2021 President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a halt to all movement in Nairobi and four other counties as the COVID-19 outbreak reached its worst ever stage.

In a televised address Kenyatta said a wave of new lockdown measures, including a stricter curfew, the suspension of in-person schooling and the closing of restaurants, bars and gyms in the capital, were essential to fight the COVID-19 spread.