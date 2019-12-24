Mouth Kenya University (MKU) emerged second best overall in the 7th edition of the Kenya Universities Sports Association (KUSA).

MKU emerged second with 62 medals beating 16 other universities out of the 18 that took part in competition. The institution also emerged top overall in the Private Universities category.

Mount Kenya University's dominance was felt across different sports majors with the University emerging best overall in athletics with 12 Gold medals, 9 silver and 5 bronze medals. They also came in second best overall in Karate having collected a total of 11 medals inclusive of 5 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze.

Karate ladies were announced the best overall and swimming team best third overall with 21 medals. Taekwondo and lawn tennis ladies team closed the medals stream with 3 medals and one respectively.

The institution’s Sports Coordinator William Luta commended the teams for the exemplary performance as he promised to have a more competitive team in coming events.

He added that he had learnt a lot from the games and had noted the areas that need improvement.

Other exemplary performers were netball ladies who lost at the playoffs coming in 4th as the best team while volleyball men, basketball ladies, badminton men and lawn tennis men all reached the quarter finals level of competition.

The KUSA games took place between December 17th and 21st.